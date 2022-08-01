F1 22 Getting New Circuit Today and It’s Completely Free

More on this:

1 George Russell Admits He "Wanted More" Than P3, Still Proud of Team's Result

2 George Russell Truly Believes There’s a Win in Store for Mercedes This Year

3 F1 22 Is Officially Live, and We Get To Drive Alongside Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari Roma

4 F1 2022 Trailer Offers Players a Look at New and Returning Features

5 F1 22 Announces Updates to Three Circuits to Make Them More Authentic