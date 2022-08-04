Cross-Play Is Coming to F1 22 in August, Weekend Trial Kicks Off Today

After adding a new circuit to F1 22 earlier this week, Codemasters and EA announced another important feature coming to the game: cross-play. One of the most requested community features, cross-play integration, will further improve matchmaking and allow friends to play together regardless of platform.
The new feature will be implemented in a way that will allow F1 22 players to disable it if they’d rather only play against competitors from the same family of devices. Also, the hosts of the sessions will be able to invite friends on other platforms via the “Invite Friends” option in the game lobby.
Moreover, players can review and accept requests even while racing by simply pausing the game and visiting the “Invites and Requests” option.
“Cross-play brings all our players together and allows them to settle the score of who is the best driver across all platforms. Cross-play also allows us to create better matchmaking opportunities so players can compete against rival racers with similar attributes,” said Lee Mather, F1 Senior Creative Director at Codemasters.
Before the new feature is fully implemented, Codemasters and EA plan to run two trials to test cross-play between multiple platforms. The first weekend trial runs between August 5-7, while the second starts on August 12 and ends on August 14.
During both the weekend trials, F1 22 players will be able to compete with friends across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and Origin). It’s also important to mention that the cross-play feature will be available for both Social Race and Two-Player Career modes.
In related news, Codemasters plans to add yet another circuit to the game next month. The Shanghai International Circuit will be part of the next major free update for F1 22, which is expected to drop in early September. Until then, don’t forget to check out Portimao, the latest circuit added to F1 22.
