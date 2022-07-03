Alfa Romeo Confirms Zhou Guanyu Is Okay After His Car Flipped Multiple Times at British GP

Mere seconds after the beginning of the British Grand Prix, three Formula One drivers were involved in a major crash that made Zhou Guanyu flip in his car multiple times. Luckily, he is conscious, according to Alfa Romeo.
Carlos Sainz was to enjoy his first-ever qualifying pole position, with Charles Leclerc starting in the third spot right behind Max Verstappen. The beginning of the race at Silverstone was incredibly eventful. In the first few seconds, Verstappen managed to take the lead and secure himself in the first spot, with Sainz and Hamilton behind him.
But George Russell, Pierre Gasly, and Zhou Guanyu were involved in a major multiple-car crash. The Alfa Romeo’s racing car flipped over multiple times across the gravel trap and went into the barrier, leaving everyone worried about him. Besides, Alex Albon, Sebastian Vettel, and Esteban Ocon were involved in a separate incident.
Right after the crash, George Russell exited his car and ran over toward Zhou to make sure he was okay. Eventually, people on Twitter at the event confirmed the Alfa Romeo driver managed to get out of the car on a stretcher, but that he was conscious. According to Bottas, he has no fractures, and he is conscious.
Not long after, the official Alfa Romeo account confirmed the news. They wrote: “Following a crash at the start of the British Grand Prix, Zhou Guanyu is conscious and now at the circuit’s medical centre to undergo evaluation. #BritishGP”
After the crash, Zhou Guanyu, George Russell, and Alex Albon have been confirmed to be out of the race. People have been praising both Russell for running over to check if his fellow driver is okay, and the halo on the car, which helped Zhou survive the major crash.
According to Race control, there will be a restart of the race, with Sainz again in the first spot, followed by Verstappen and Sainz. You can check the live coverage here.
