$14.87M for Schumacher's F2003-GA Ferrari Is the New Auction World Record for F1 Cars

A hall of fame inductee racer just became the most expensive modern-day Formula One car of all time, with a record-smashing 14,87 million dollars auction price. The F2003-GA that took Michael Schumacher to legend status by winning him the sixth world championship found a new owner today.
The racecar paved the way for Schumi’s seventh – and last Formula One title, which he won in 2004 – by winning five times during the 2003 season. In a twist of destiny, the F2003-GA nearly doubled the previous auction record for F1 machines. Coincidentally – or perhaps fatefully – it is a car driven by the German pilot in 2001 and 2002. That Grand Prix icon sold five years ago, also at a Sotheby’s auction.
The odd bit about today’s sale value compared to the previous one is this: the 2003 car sold almost twice as much as the 2001 Prancing Horse ($14,8 million compared to $7.5 million). However, today’s automobile won half the number of races the now-second-most-valuable Ferrari did.
In 2003, Michael Schumacher won five times with the F2003-GA; in 2001, he smashed his competition with a devastating nine wins (and fourteen podium standings). That machine from the beginning of the millennium won the first race of 2002. Additionally, it scored another podium in the second race of that year, after which the 2002 model replaced it.
Half as victorious but two times more coveted today, the F2003 now stands as the most valuable F1 car ever, just as its driver rose to his absolute motorsport dominance. During the 2003 season, chassis 229 won five times out of nine races it ran (Spain, Austria, Canada, Italy, and the USA). It took two more podiums (Monaco and France), set three fastest laps, and secured three pole position starts.
Six F2003-GAs were built, and this car sold today is the best. It is one of four Schumacher-driven Formula 1 Ferrari chassis with five or more wins in a title-winning season. As a tribute to the car's performance, Mick Schumacher, the son of the great Ferrari pilot, had one last drive in the car before today's sale. Play the video to watch the car run one more time.
With a Ferrari Classiche “Red Book” Certification and a 2022 factory overhauled at the Maranello facility, the car is powered by the mighty three-liter V-10 engine producing 845 hp at 19,000 RPM. The automotive legend this Ferrari became today is in full running condition, having been driven for 148 miles since its complete restoration.
The odd bit about today’s sale value compared to the previous one is this: the 2003 car sold almost twice as much as the 2001 Prancing Horse ($14,8 million compared to $7.5 million). However, today’s automobile won half the number of races the now-second-most-valuable Ferrari did.
In 2003, Michael Schumacher won five times with the F2003-GA; in 2001, he smashed his competition with a devastating nine wins (and fourteen podium standings). That machine from the beginning of the millennium won the first race of 2002. Additionally, it scored another podium in the second race of that year, after which the 2002 model replaced it.
Half as victorious but two times more coveted today, the F2003 now stands as the most valuable F1 car ever, just as its driver rose to his absolute motorsport dominance. During the 2003 season, chassis 229 won five times out of nine races it ran (Spain, Austria, Canada, Italy, and the USA). It took two more podiums (Monaco and France), set three fastest laps, and secured three pole position starts.
Six F2003-GAs were built, and this car sold today is the best. It is one of four Schumacher-driven Formula 1 Ferrari chassis with five or more wins in a title-winning season. As a tribute to the car's performance, Mick Schumacher, the son of the great Ferrari pilot, had one last drive in the car before today's sale. Play the video to watch the car run one more time.
With a Ferrari Classiche “Red Book” Certification and a 2022 factory overhauled at the Maranello facility, the car is powered by the mighty three-liter V-10 engine producing 845 hp at 19,000 RPM. The automotive legend this Ferrari became today is in full running condition, having been driven for 148 miles since its complete restoration.