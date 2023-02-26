autoevolution

Drive to Survive Shows Heartwarming Footage of Michael Schumacher and Max Verstappen

The fifth season of Netflix’s documentary series on Formula 1, Drive to Survive, recently hit the streaming platform. As expected, it has a lot of drama, tension, and never-seen-before footage from behind the scenes.
One scene of the new season has warmed F1 fans’ hearts, involving the seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher.

Fans have been eager to find out more about their favorite driver ever since his life-changing skiing accident in 2013. Schumacher had retired from the motorsport in 2012. While the family is quite private about Michael's current condition, the new season unveiled never-seen-before footage of the World Champion with another famous Formula 1 racing driver – Max Verstappen.

The Dutch returned to documentary after taking a season off from the interviews. In the new season’s fourth episode called "Like Father, Like Son?” Verstappen commented on Mick's F1 future as he battled to keep his seat at Haas F1 Team.

The two-time World Champion revealed that he and Mick were quite close when they were young, because Verstappen's father, Jos, was teammates with Schumacher in 1995 at Benetton. Verstappen revealed, “We used to go on holidays when we were little. The two families. The memories will always stay with me."

Jos Verstappen was teammates with Schumacher in 1995 at Benetton. Growing up, Mick and Max were quite close.

Speaking to F1 Insider in early 2022, Verstappen revealed that he called the seven-time world champion "Uncle." He said: "I was three or four years old at the time. I just knew that was Uncle Michael. "Who was very nice. Who was an extremely big family man. But I never saw him as a record World Champion, I didn’t know that."

Michael, Mick Schumacher, and Max Verstappen
Photo: Netflix
Max discusses his relationship with the seven-time World Champion, giving us never-seen-before footage, including a clip from the show with the seven-time racing legend bending down and caressing Verstappen on the head, and a picture of Verstappen sitting on Michael Schumacher's lap as a baby.

Another video shows Michael talking to Jos about whether they would allow their children to become F1 drivers, with Michael saying, “I think this could be the first time we have some argument, if our two would be racing each other."

Although their careers in Formula 1 are different, the two-time world champion added, “For both of us to now be in Formula One I think is amazing, and also for Michael he is a very proud dad for sure.”

In 2022, Mick failed to impress the team bosses, with Haas terminating his contract at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old German driver didn't secure a seat for the 2023 Formula 1 season, but Mick Schumacher has scored a contract with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team as a reserve driver.

