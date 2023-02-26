RedBull Deems AlphaTauri Not Financially Viable, Shareholders Could Decide To Sell

It is no secret that Red Bull has been running two teams in Formula 1, albeit its sister racing outfit has been far less successful. Despite that, the Milton-Keynes-based team has seen all of its star drivers rise through the ranks of the Toro Rosso.
Currently running as AlphaTauri, however, the team has been on a downward trend. Red Bull already has its future secured with Max Verstappen in the best form of his life, supported by docile lieutenant Sergio Perez.
This led the team back to the heights of its championship-winning ways and consequently made the upper management think the junior outfit has lost its value. Running an additional team has been deemed as not being financially justified, especially when the said team finishes second to last in the championship.
You see, Red Bull does not struggle in the marketing department. As such, AlphaTauri is not actually needed for a boost in that department. The main role of the junior team has always been to sift out talents that would grow up to race for Red Bull.
There is, however, a way for AlphaTauri to stay in-house. Granted, that would imply moving the team to the United Kingdom in order to cut back on the running costs. Keep in mind that even if that happens, there is no guarantee of safety in the long run.
With a clear drop in performance, things cannot just stay "business as usual" forever. So cutting back on the running costs of AlphaTauri could quickly turn into completely giving up on the project if results fail to materialize in the following seasons.
So, talks are ongoing about the team being sold, making way for a new player onto the Formula 1 scene. It has been a known fact that the FIA has been looking to expand, but with opposition from some of the teams, buying AlphaTauri could be the entrance some teams are looking for.
Although three buyers are rumored to be interested in this purchase, the biggest name is definitely Andretti. The American racing team made its intentions of joining the grid known, even partnering with Cadillac, a company owned by the American motoring giant General Motors.
Despite those efforts, Andretti is still not guaranteed to find a spot on the grid. This means that the best approach would be to copy Audi’s strategy and take it further. Instead of becoming partners with another team, the American racing outfit could just buy its way in.
Worth noting is that this is mostly speculation based on conjecture. While it has been confirmed that Red Bull is looking to make AlphaTauri more economically viable, a potential sale has only been hinted at, not confirmed.
According to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, “In general, we don't comment on rumors. It's understandable that AlphaTauri can't be satisfied with what it achieved last year - ninth place in the constructors' championship. But such a decision is entirely up to the shareholders. These are rumors that we do not comment on in detail.”
This led the team back to the heights of its championship-winning ways and consequently made the upper management think the junior outfit has lost its value. Running an additional team has been deemed as not being financially justified, especially when the said team finishes second to last in the championship.
You see, Red Bull does not struggle in the marketing department. As such, AlphaTauri is not actually needed for a boost in that department. The main role of the junior team has always been to sift out talents that would grow up to race for Red Bull.
There is, however, a way for AlphaTauri to stay in-house. Granted, that would imply moving the team to the United Kingdom in order to cut back on the running costs. Keep in mind that even if that happens, there is no guarantee of safety in the long run.
With a clear drop in performance, things cannot just stay "business as usual" forever. So cutting back on the running costs of AlphaTauri could quickly turn into completely giving up on the project if results fail to materialize in the following seasons.
So, talks are ongoing about the team being sold, making way for a new player onto the Formula 1 scene. It has been a known fact that the FIA has been looking to expand, but with opposition from some of the teams, buying AlphaTauri could be the entrance some teams are looking for.
Although three buyers are rumored to be interested in this purchase, the biggest name is definitely Andretti. The American racing team made its intentions of joining the grid known, even partnering with Cadillac, a company owned by the American motoring giant General Motors.
Despite those efforts, Andretti is still not guaranteed to find a spot on the grid. This means that the best approach would be to copy Audi’s strategy and take it further. Instead of becoming partners with another team, the American racing outfit could just buy its way in.
Worth noting is that this is mostly speculation based on conjecture. While it has been confirmed that Red Bull is looking to make AlphaTauri more economically viable, a potential sale has only been hinted at, not confirmed.
According to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, “In general, we don't comment on rumors. It's understandable that AlphaTauri can't be satisfied with what it achieved last year - ninth place in the constructors' championship. But such a decision is entirely up to the shareholders. These are rumors that we do not comment on in detail.”