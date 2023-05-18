Meticulously-Built Badass 750-HP '70 Chevy K5 Blazer Could Walk a Tightrope on Two Wheels

Half a century ago, no one would have thought the Sport Utility Vehicle would be the preferred car of choice for the modern auto consumer. Think about it. The SUV consumes more gas, takes up more space on the road, and is relatively pricey to maintain compared to the beloved Corolla or Civic. Well, the market today demands practicality. That means; enough storage space for shopping and travel, roomier cabins for legroom, and versatility for adventures off the beaten path. Most SUV lovers today don't know the practicality they enjoy in their crossovers, and SUVs began with the Chevrolet K5 Blazer.

14 photos Photo: YouTube Screenshot/ OPTIMA Batteries