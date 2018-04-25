Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class Spied in Detail, Flashes Its LED Lights

Although we have a pretty good idea of what the GLB-Class looks like, thanks to earlier spyshots of a crash test model, we're still interested in this big boy. Probably the biggest vehicle Mercedes will make using its FWD platform was spied today on the streets around the Stuttgart test facility. Check it out!
Change is inching its way through the Mercedes-Benz brand. Today, the A-Class sedan was greeted with headlines like "segment changer," "mini E-Class" and "attainable luxury." The GLB-Class won't be such a global phenomenon, but it will feature all of the same tech... maybe more.
Once again, parallels can be drawn between the GLB and other Mercedes SUVs from the past. However, the GLK look has become vague thanks to extra-wide LED taillights, which have only recently been stripped of camouflage.
Not surprisingly, Mercedes is offering dynamic turn signals integrated into the headlight "brow." It's become the norm for premium cars, even smaller ones.
While base versions of the 2019 A-Class don't have independent rear suspension, this GLB prototype clearly packs such a setup. This means that the prototype features AWD, although FWD versions will also be available. When it goes on sale it may feature the same 225 HP 2.0-liter turbo as the A 250 or, most likely, some sort of powerful new diesel engine. We're likely not going to see an AMG version, not even the milder version.
But it's the design and technology that really sells a crossover like the GLB, not performance. It should have the same interior as its hatchback cousin, plus a few off-road design hints. We already like the turbine-shaped air vents which Mercedes is offering in a lot of cars, but the MBUX will dominate the experience.
This "infotainment system" will do everything from streaming music to telling jokes. And thanks to radar hidden behind that oversized grille, this crossover will be able to drive itself for a while before prompting you to put your hands on the wheel. The kids are going to love it!
