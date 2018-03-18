autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

2019 Mercedes A-Class Sedan Spied Again, Doesn't Look Special

18 Mar 2018, 19:19 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It's been about a year since the A-Class sedan showed itself as a concept at the Shanghai Motor Show. Right now, various prototypes are undergoing testing in Germany and probably a few other corners of the world.
3 photos
2019 Mercedes A-Class Sedan Spied Again, Doesn't Look Special2019 Mercedes A-Class Sedan Spied Again, Doesn't Look Special
We wouldn't be surprised if Mercedes pulls the wraps off in April. Even though it's relatively well camouflaged, the A-Class sedan isn't going to look that special, but it's undoubtedly an important product, especially in China and the U.S., high-priority markets for the brand.

Since 2012, Mercedes has sold over two million compact cars. Right now, body styles include the A, B, CLA, and GLA. Even though the CLA Shooting Brake will be discontinued, they have plans to introduce the GLB and this. Eventually, as many as 10 cars will be based on the front-wheel-drive platform.

Last year's Concept A measures 4570mm long, 1870mm wide and 1462mm tall, proportions which we expect will be kept for the production car. That would make it about 70mm shorter and 30mm taller than the CLA four-door coupe.

“With its perfect proportions and a sensual treatment of surfaces with reduced lines, it is the next milestone of sensual purity and has the potential to introduce a new design era," said Gorden Wagener, chief design office for Daimler AG.

At the front, the A-Class sedan looks just like the hatchback. The designers opted for a coupe-like roof ending with a small trunk opening. However, this car won't have the beautiful frameless doors. Better buy the Peugeot 508 if you're into that.

Under the hood, we'll find a variety of four-cylinder turbo engines. We think this prototype is fitted with a diesel, most likely the 1.5-liter borrowed from Renault. Just like the Audi A3 sedan, you're not going to have independent rear suspension on base models.

As far as we know, the range will top out with a softcore AMG model producing 300 horsepower or more.

2019 mercedes-benz a-class 2019 mercedes-benz a-class sedan A-Class sedan spyshots spy video
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Tow a Trailer Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Booth Girls Have Cooties Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMANMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMAN LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACHMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACH LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222) LuxuryAll MERCEDES BENZ models  