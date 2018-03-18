2019 Mercedes A-Class Sedan Spied Again, Doesn't Look Special

It's been about a year since the A-Class sedan showed itself as a concept at the Shanghai Motor Show. Right now, various prototypes are undergoing testing in Germany and probably a few other corners of the world.

3 photos



We wouldn't be surprised if Mercedes pulls the wraps off in April. Even though it's relatively well camouflaged, the A-Class sedan isn't going to look that special, but it's undoubtedly an important product, especially in China and the U.S., high-priority markets for the brand.Since 2012, Mercedes has sold over two million compact cars. Right now, body styles include the A, B, CLA, and GLA . Even though the CLA Shooting Brake will be discontinued, they have plans to introduce the GLB and this. Eventually, as many as 10 cars will be based on the front-wheel-drive platform.Last year's Concept A measures 4570mm long, 1870mm wide and 1462mm tall, proportions which we expect will be kept for the production car. That would make it about 70mm shorter and 30mm taller than the CLA four-door coupe.“With its perfect proportions and a sensual treatment of surfaces with reduced lines, it is the next milestone of sensual purity and has the potential to introduce a new design era," said Gorden Wagener, chief design office for Daimler AG.At the front, the A-Class sedan looks just like the hatchback. The designers opted for a coupe-like roof ending with a small trunk opening. However, this car won't have the beautiful frameless doors. Better buy the Peugeot 508 if you're into that.Under the hood, we'll find a variety of four-cylinder turbo engines. We think this prototype is fitted with a diesel, most likely the 1.5-liter borrowed from Renault. Just like the Audi A3 sedan, you're not going to have independent rear suspension on base models.As far as we know, the range will top out with a softcoremodel producing 300 horsepower or more.