2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Rendered with Matte Red Paint

21 Mar 2018, 12:02 UTC ·
The Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class is the car that doesn't answer any questions, and yet it still makes plenty of sense. It doesn't offer any of the usual SUV advantages in a significant amount over a regular A-Class - more room, higher sitting position, increased ground clearance - but most people would still take it over the hatchback if it weren't for the price gap.
3 photos
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class rendering2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class rendering
Count myself among them, but in my case, it was only a style-related choice. The previous A-Class was a pretty model, but I wasn't too convinced about its back end. With the GLA, the designers almost seemed like they were aware of their slip and tried to make things better.

The new A-Class, the one launched earlier this year, is pretty flawless as far as design goes, which means the upcoming GLA-Class will have to offer something more if it wants to maintain its relevance. However, if by "more" you expect better off-road abilities, then you'll likely be disappointed.

With an all-new GLB-Class crossover based on the same MFA2 platform employed by Daimler for its models in the compact segment, those attributes are likely going to head its way. That leaves the GLA in a pretty precarious position.

Even more than before, we think the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class should be seen as a slightly beefed up A-Class, and not necessarily a standalone model. Just think of what Volvo does with the Cross Country versions of its models, and you should get the right idea.

With that in mind, guessing what the next compact crossover from Mercedes will look like won't put that much of a strain on our imagination. But since we're the kind of people who will avoid any type of effort if possible, here is a rendering made by Brazilian digital artist Kleber Silva (via Behance).

As for the 2019 GLA-Class, expect the new vehicle to have its debut later on this year and mirror the same engine and transmission configurations as the A-Class hatchback. AMG versions will also make an appearance later on, but we'll have to settle for the vanilla model at launch.
