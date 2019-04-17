Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886 Arriving In North America In 2020

Like Audi and Tesla, Mercedes-Benz has an electric crossover too. EQC deliveries may be scheduled for June 2019 for Europe, but Daimler AG is already looking forward to the future and the U.S. with special editions such as the 1886.

22 photos



EQC Edition 1886 is also present on the center console in silver, but the aesthetic makeover doesn’t stop here. The black-finished front grille features high-gloss accents while the 20-inch wheels with ten spokes add to the visual drama of the



Stuttgart claims the EQC Edition 1886 doesn’t differ from the standard model in terms of drivetrain, consisting of two electric motors at the front and rear axles and an 80-kWh battery. Featuring 402 horsepower (300 kilowatts), the interloper from Germany is good for a range between 277 and 293 miles.



110-kW fast charging and high-output charging stations should help customers juice up the battery in no time at all. "



“For the market launch, the EQC Edition 1886 serves as a reminder of the invention of the first automobile and we are emphasizing the pioneering spirit that sustains and characterizes us today more than ever. “



The three-pointed star will bring the EQC Edition 1886 to North America next year, and so far, there’s no information available in regard to pricing. For reference, the first purely electric SUV from Audi retails at $74,800 excluding destination and the federal tax credit. The larger Model X from Tesla kicks off with the Long Range at $89,500 before savings.



If you had $90,000 to spare, would you choose the Merc over the four-ringed automaker and Palo Alto? “What’s 1886?” Karl Benz completed the Benz Patent-Motorwagen that year, Daimler-Benz was founded in 1926, and the rest is history in the making. The first change over the showroom-standard EQC is the 1886 branding on the fenders and lettering on the backrests.EQC Edition 1886 is also present on the center console in silver, but the aesthetic makeover doesn’t stop here. The black-finished front grille features high-gloss accents while the 20-inch wheels with ten spokes add to the visual drama of the GLC -sized electric crossover.Stuttgart claims the EQC Edition 1886 doesn’t differ from the standard model in terms of drivetrain, consisting of two electric motors at the front and rear axles and an 80-kWh battery. Featuring 402 horsepower (300 kilowatts), the interloper from Germany is good for a range between 277 and 293 miles.110-kW fast charging and high-output charging stations should help customers juice up the battery in no time at all. " The EQC is the pioneer of our future Mercedes-Benz EQ portfolio,” explains Britta Seeger, Daimler AG board member responsible for Mercedes-Benz car sales.“For the market launch, the EQC Edition 1886 serves as a reminder of the invention of the first automobile and we are emphasizing the pioneering spirit that sustains and characterizes us today more than ever. “The three-pointed star will bring the EQC Edition 1886 to North America next year, and so far, there’s no information available in regard to pricing. For reference, the first purely electricfrom Audi retails at $74,800 excluding destination and the federal tax credit. The larger Model X from Tesla kicks off with the Long Range at $89,500 before savings.If you had $90,000 to spare, would you choose the Merc over the four-ringed automaker and Palo Alto?