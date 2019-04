Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB Looks Ready for the Great Outdoor in Shanghai

SUV

At the Shanghai Auto Show this week, Mercedes is showing the Concept GLB, the precursor of a productionthat will be slotted between the GLA and GLC and that will become a jack of all trades when it comes to configuration or capabilities."The Concept GLB is a durable and practical SUV with nonetheless compact dimensions. Whether it is a generous, seven-seater family vehicle or a versatile leisure time companion: we are certain that this concept will be of great interest to our customers," said in a statement Britta Seeger, Mercedes executive in charge of sales.The concept looks – and is – muscular, having been equipped for the auto show with hardware meant to emphasize its adventurous nature.It rides on 17-inch wheels with rough-treaded off-road tires as the GLB aims to be one of the most capable off-roaders in the German stables and, as Mercedes puts it, capable of feeling “right at home on rough farm tracks.”Based on the same platform as the A-Class , the GLB will be offered in various configuration, including as a seven-seater like the concept currently on display in Shanghai.The interior is all brown on the concept, with leather wrapping most of the car’s elements and giving it a vintage fee, quickly dismissed by the Widescreen Cockpit and the MBUX system.As shown in China, the Concept is powered by the same M260 four-cylinder petrol engine deployed in the A-Class. Here, it develops 224 hp and 350 Nm of torque when paired to an eight-speed dual clutch transmission.When it will be launched rumors point to the SUV being offered in GLB 35 and GLB 45 variants, with a hybrid option – possibly even plug-in - likely to join the range later down the line.Full details on the Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB can be found in the document attached below.