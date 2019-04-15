Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB Looks Ready for the Great Outdoor in Shanghai

Since the introduction of its first car in the SUV segment, Mercedes-Benz says it sold in excess of six million vehicles across its nameplates. Currently comprising seven models, the SUV range could have been considered complete. Apparently, it wasn’t.

Full details on the Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB can be found in the document attached below. At the Shanghai Auto Show this week, Mercedes is showing the Concept GLB, the precursor of a productionthat will be slotted between the GLA and GLC and that will become a jack of all trades when it comes to configuration or capabilities."The Concept GLB is a durable and practical SUV with nonetheless compact dimensions. Whether it is a generous, seven-seater family vehicle or a versatile leisure time companion: we are certain that this concept will be of great interest to our customers," said in a statement Britta Seeger, Mercedes executive in charge of sales.The concept looks – and is – muscular, having been equipped for the auto show with hardware meant to emphasize its adventurous nature.It rides on 17-inch wheels with rough-treaded off-road tires as the GLB aims to be one of the most capable off-roaders in the German stables and, as Mercedes puts it, capable of feeling “right at home on rough farm tracks.”Based on the same platform as the A-Class , the GLB will be offered in various configuration, including as a seven-seater like the concept currently on display in Shanghai.The interior is all brown on the concept, with leather wrapping most of the car’s elements and giving it a vintage fee, quickly dismissed by the Widescreen Cockpit and the MBUX system.As shown in China, the Concept is powered by the same M260 four-cylinder petrol engine deployed in the A-Class. Here, it develops 224 hp and 350 Nm of torque when paired to an eight-speed dual clutch transmission.When it will be launched rumors point to the SUV being offered in GLB 35 and GLB 45 variants, with a hybrid option – possibly even plug-in - likely to join the range later down the line.Full details on the Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB can be found in the document attached below.