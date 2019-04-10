autoevolution

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Spied in Detail Ahead of New York Auto Show Debut

10 Apr 2019, 20:35 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Mercedes released a trailer suggesting the GLB was going to be revealed soon, but word got out that the GLS-Class is also set for an imminent debut. Ahead of its New York Auto Show presentation, we got fresh spyshots with the uber-SUV wearing next to no camo.
12 photos
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Spied in Detail Ahead of New York Auto Show Debut2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Spied in Detail Ahead of New York Auto Show Debut2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Spied in Detail Ahead of New York Auto Show Debut2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Spied in Detail Ahead of New York Auto Show Debut2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Spied in Detail Ahead of New York Auto Show Debut2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Spied in Detail Ahead of New York Auto Show Debut2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Spied in Detail Ahead of New York Auto Show Debut2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Spied in Detail Ahead of New York Auto Show Debut2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Spied in Detail Ahead of New York Auto Show Debut2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Spied in Detail Ahead of New York Auto Show Debut2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Spied in Detail Ahead of New York Auto Show Debut
The only parts that are covered up are the headlights, taillights and a small section of the front chin. We're really not sure what to think of the design, especially when the BMW X7 does such a good job.

But while we're going to be a little nostalgic for the old GLS and its classy proportions, the technology is going to be way beyond what the current model offers. And it all starts with Mercedes' MHA (Modular High Architecture) platform, which also underpins the GLE. This allows engineers access to the 48-volt configuration, which in turn unleashes EQ Boost and E-Active Body Control suspension. That's the one that does the dancing.

While the GLE also has a 3-row option, this longer wheelbase will free up more legroom and all convenience features all the way in the back. Mercedes says that compared to the outgoing model, we should expect 60mm or 2.4 inches added to the wheelbase.

Engine-wise, the New York debut should come in the form of the GLS 450 with the same turbocharged six-cylinder you'll find in the GLE, matched to the usual 9-speed automatic. However, Mercedes is most likely going to announce some European diesel options.

We expect one or more 2-liter units to be available eventually, but this "S-Class of SUVs." should also boast a V8 for the GLS 560 and another for the 63 models from AMG. Eventually, even plug-in hybrids will be added, while the Alabama-built $200,000 Maybach version has been pretty much confirmed already.

The new GLS will be joined in New York by a special edition for the EQC and the CLA 35 4Matic.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS-Class spyshots Mercedes-Benz
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Green NCAP? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting BrakeMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting Brake CompactMERCEDES BENZ V-ClassMERCEDES BENZ V-Class Large MPVMERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118)MERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118) Entry PremiumAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 