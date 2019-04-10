2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Spied in Detail Ahead of New York Auto Show Debut

Mercedes released a trailer suggesting the GLB was going to be revealed soon, but word got out that the GLS-Class is also set for an imminent debut. Ahead of its New York Auto Show presentation, we got fresh spyshots with the uber-SUV wearing next to no camo.

But while we're going to be a little nostalgic for the old GLS and its classy proportions, the technology is going to be way beyond what the current model offers. And it all starts with Mercedes' MHA (Modular High Architecture) platform, which also underpins the GLE. This allows engineers access to the 48-volt configuration, which in turn unleashes EQ Boost and E-Active Body Control suspension. That's the one that does the dancing.

While the GLE also has a 3-row option, this longer wheelbase will free up more legroom and all convenience features all the way in the back. Mercedes says that compared to the outgoing model, we should expect 60mm or 2.4 inches added to the wheelbase.



Engine-wise, the New York debut should come in the form of the GLS 450 with the same turbocharged six-cylinder you'll find in the GLE, matched to the usual 9-speed automatic. However, Mercedes is most likely going to announce some European diesel options.



We expect one or more 2-liter units to be available eventually, but this "S-Class of SUVs." should also boast a V8 for the GLS 560 and another for the 63 models from AMG. Eventually, even plug-in hybrids will be added, while the Alabama-built $200,000 Maybach version has been pretty much confirmed already.

The new GLS will be joined in New York by a special edition for the EQC and the CLA 35 4Matic.



