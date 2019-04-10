autoevolution

Mercedes GLB Filmed in Germany, Will Make Concept Debut at Auto Shanghai 2019

10 Apr 2019, 20:57 UTC ·
Mercedes will flood motor shows and news sections with its numerous debuts this month, one of them being the GLB-Class. The crossover whose design already leaked last year will be presented as a production-intent concept at Auto Shanghai 2019 in China.
But testing is still going strong, and after seeing the AMG Line body kit for the first time yesterday, we now have a spy video of an average model testing near Stuttgart. The camouflage makes it look understated, but everybody expects this to be a top seller.

Demand for crossovers is booming right now, and even models from non-premium brands like the Mazda CX-5 or Toyota RAV4 can have upmarket features or price tags of over $40,000. But the GLB has one of the best badges in the world, and unlike the GLA, it's backed up with practicality.

Using the A-Class platform, the GLB is able to offer about as much space as the old GLK. It's so large that there's a potential for a 7-seat configuration like you get in the BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer.

With a cabin borrowed directly from the A-Class, its MBUX infotainment could make the old GLA feel obsolete. Of course, there's no shortage of competent premium crossovers with big screens, like the recently released Volvo XC40 and Audi Q3, so Mercedes needs to bring its A-game.

We're most curious to see what kind of engines will be offered. Of course, the American model won't go below the 2-liter turbo in the GLB 220, but Europeans might have access to a 1.3-liter or a 1.5L diesel with as little as 110 HP. A 2-liter diesel pushing 190 HP will also be offered the them but forbidden to US consumers. Since Shanghai will only get a concept, we may have to wait until the Frankfurt Motor Show this fall for the full tech reveal.

