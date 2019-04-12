5 2017 Mercedes-AMG E63 Prototype First Spy Photos: Will Take 4.0 V8 Past 550 HP

2020 Mercedes S-Class Reveals New Design for Headlights and Grille

Development of the all-new generation of Mercedes S-Class is entering a new phase. The Germans are confident enough to show a bit more skin, adding production panels to one of their prototypes and stripping small sections of the camouflage. 10 photos



From the interior to the engines and autonomous technology, this is a time of change for the S-Class. And where it leads other premium models will eventually have to follow. Here we are, staring at a 3x3-inch section of white bodywork at the bottom of the bumper, like Victorian men staring at some ankles. But you have to understand that the W223 S-Class has been on our radar for a long time and it crucial not only to Mercedes but also the German automotive industry.Production headlights can also be seen for the first time today. Their LED daytime element is similar to only one other Mercedes model, the next-generation GLS-Class , which they recently referred to as the "S-Class of SUVs."This prototype is equipped with a new grille design, the one for the normal S-Class models that don't have a large emblem in the middle. Its shield-like shape sits a little proud of the bumper and a bit lower as well, signaling the natural sportiness of the new S-Class. Through a much longer standard wheelbase and wider tracks, they're giving it a sort of athletic elegance.Camo is also being stripped at the back, where we get to see small sections of the long taillights that are now connected by a chrome strip. But we don't know what to make of the door handles. A few days ago, the W223 was seen with flush ones, a bit like a Tesla, but now we see two hoops on the left side of the car.It's possible that the pop-out handles are optional. However, our hunch is that these are fakes meant to throw us off. There's no recess for your hand behind them, for starters.From the interior to the engines and autonomous technology, this is a time of change for the S-Class. And where it leads other premium models will eventually have to follow.