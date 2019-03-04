Purple Lamborghini Huracan Performante Found Abandoned in Ditch Near London

Mercedes-AMG S 65 Final Edition Is an Ode to V12 Engines

In the first three months of 2019 German carmaker Mercedes and its AMG performance arm have been extremely busy introducing a series of special or new models. 11 photos



As the week of the Geneva Motor Show starts, Mercedes- AMG announced another addition to the range, the Final Edition for the S 65, a special variant of the saloon meant for “collectors of exclusive vehicles and fans of superlative twelve-cylinder engines.”



The car, powered by the usual V12 engine that develops a total ofr 630 hp and a peak torque of 1,000 NM, has gone through minor but effective styling changes meant to emphasize its uniqueness. After all, only 130 units of it will ever be made for the global market.



At the exterior, the S 65 Final Edition comes with an exclusive high-gloss obsidian black paint, enhanced by the bronze sprayed over the 20-inch multi-spoke wheels and the air inlet grilles. An AMG emblem sits on the C-pillar and high-gloss black tailpipes are fitted at the rear.



The interior of the luxury saloon comes in exclusive black Nappa leather with copper topstitching and carbon fiber trim elements, and a steering wheel with AMG Edition insert.



On the center of the console sits a number plate attesting each of the cars is one of 130 units made. The ambient lighting for the interior can be configured to show a copper color.



Mercedes-AMG went to great lengths to show how collectible the car is and even designed the engine fitter's badge in black, instead of the regular silver used.



