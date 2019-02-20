autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition Remembers the Original SLK

With spring nearly upon us, Mercedes-Benz decided to bring its roadsters back into the spotlight and announced on Wednesday two special editions for the SL and SLC. In the case of the latter, the variant is called Final Edition and has been designed as a nod to the original 1996 SLK.
The first thing that stands out on the new version of the SLC is the bright yellow color (the car will also be made available in black, obsidian black, selenite grey, polar white and diamond white). This is how Mercedes’ tribute begins, as yellowstone was the very unlikely color of choice the SLK was launched in decades ago.

To be made available across all the four engine variants, the Final Edition will bring a number of unique appointments to both the exterior and the interior, building on the already available AMG Line.

The SLC Final Edition presents itself with an AMG Styling front bumper, high-gloss black finish on the door handles, mirrors and rear brace, and an exclusive SLC Final Edition badge on the front wings.

The car will ride on 5-spoke AMG light-alloy wheels with high-gloss black finish and uses a sport suspension with 10 mm lowering, as well as a larger braking system.

On the inside, the seats, door trim and the door center panels are covered in two-tone Nappa leather in black/silver pearl with alpaca grey topstitching. For the head restraints and the selector lever, Mercedes went for carbon leather.

Mercedes will start accepting orders for the SLC Final Edition on Friday, February 22, and expects deliveries to begin in March.

Pricing for the model is 41,536.95 EUR for the SLC 180, 46,534.95 EUR for the SLC 200, 52,633.70 EUR for the SLC 300 and 65,045.40 for the AMG SLC 43.

Full details on the features of the Final Edition can be found in the document attached below.
