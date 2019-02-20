Mercedes-Benz SL Ready for Spring with Grand Edition

AMG

To be made available on both SL 400 and SL 500 models, the Grand Edition comes with exclusive parts and materials, special colors and a touch of-sourced parts.There are four color choices available for the SL, namely black, brilliant white, various tones of grey and obsidian black, all of them metallic. Regardless of the choice, these colors are complemented by high-gloss chrome and matt silver applications on the front bumper.The exclusivity of the model is certified by the use of SL Grand Edition badges on the sides of the mudguards.The car rides on wheel with different sizes front and rear: 19-inch and 20-inch, respectively, both in black AMG 10-spoke design and adorned with high-sheen rim flange and spokes. The Grand Edition sits a bit closer to the road than the regular SL, thanks to the lowering of the sports suspension by 10 mm.At the interior, Mercedes went for a combination of designo tundra brown pearl leather with a metallic surface. This material mostly wraps the seats and steering wheel, but it can be found on other elements as well.The seats come with neck-level heating system, massage and dynamic handling function, and climate control.For convenience, the SL Grand Edition includes the Driving Assistance Plus Package and Active Parking Assist, but that adds quite a lot to the price tag.Mercedes will begin accepting orders for the car on Friday, February 22, and deliveries will begin in March. German prices have been set at 114,811.20 EUR for the SL 400 and 135,993.20 EUR for the SL 500.Full details on the Mercedes-Benz SL Grand Edition can be found in the document attached below.