5 Mercedes-Benz to Build Ninth Battery Plant in Poland

4 2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied With New Taillights, Refreshed Interior

1 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Hatchback Available In Canada, Not Coming To the U.S.

More on this:

Mercedes-Benz Adds OM 608 Engine To 2019 Citan Tourer

Available as a panel van and leisure activity vehicle, the Citan is nothing more than a badge-engineered Renault Kangoo . The interior has more to do with the Dacia Dokker than the three-pointed star, and as expected, the Citan isn’t selling well in the Old Continent. 4 photos



In order to make the compact-sized van better for 2019, Mercedes-Benz decided to add the OM 608 engine to the lineup. “Quiet, low-emission, and powerful,” the four-cylinder turbo diesel is manufactured by Renault. Like the



The not-exactly-Mercedes engine is available in three outputs, namely the 108 CDI (80 PS, 210 Nm), 109 CDI (95 PS, 230 Nm), and 111 CDI (116 hp, 260 Nm). The range-topping option mirrors the output of the A 180 d compact hatchback, but the A-Class has the upper hand in terms of torque (260 Nm or 192 pound-feet from 1,750 to 2,500 rpm).



The bottom line is, Mercedes-Benz is wrong by believing the Renault-sourced engine will help the Citan Tourer. This is where the RED Design Package comes into focus, also failing to make a point considering a pig is still a pig even with lipstick.



Promising to “enhance the exterior with highlights in color and a sportier character,” the RED Design Package includes decorative red striping beneath the radiator grille and on the mirror caps, grey stripes beneath the sliding doors, and chrome garnish.



Also available for the Citan Panel Van, the package can be furthered by two more. The Color Interior Design Package adds red trim for the ventilation rings and speakers, plus stitching on the seats and head restraints. The Chrome Interior features… wait for it… chrome trim for the interior.



Dear Mercedes-Benz, the Throughout 2018, Mercedes-Benz Vans sold 5,953 examples of the breed in Europe, the best year for the Citan. The Kangoo managed 20,375 units, and as for Dacia, the Dokker sold 38,861 units. Looking at the bigger picture, three-pointed star is keeping the Citan on life support.In order to make the compact-sized van better for 2019, Mercedes-Benz decided to add the OM 608 engine to the lineup. “Quiet, low-emission, and powerful,” the four-cylinder turbo diesel is manufactured by Renault. Like the 1.5 Blue dCi , the OM 608 features selective catalytic reduction and a six-speed manual transmission.The not-exactly-Mercedes engine is available in three outputs, namely the 108(80 PS, 210 Nm), 109 CDI (95 PS, 230 Nm), and 111 CDI (116 hp, 260 Nm). The range-topping option mirrors the output of the A 180 d compact hatchback, but the A-Class has the upper hand in terms of torque (260 Nm or 192 pound-feet from 1,750 to 2,500 rpm).The bottom line is, Mercedes-Benz is wrong by believing the Renault-sourced engine will help the Citan Tourer. This is where the RED Design Package comes into focus, also failing to make a point considering a pig is still a pig even with lipstick.Promising to “enhance the exterior with highlights in color and a sportier character,” the RED Design Package includes decorative red striping beneath the radiator grille and on the mirror caps, grey stripes beneath the sliding doors, and chrome garnish.Also available for the Citan Panel Van, the package can be furthered by two more. The Color Interior Design Package adds red trim for the ventilation rings and speakers, plus stitching on the seats and head restraints. The Chrome Interior features… wait for it… chrome trim for the interior.Dear Mercedes-Benz, the Citan doesn’t cut it. Signed, everyone.