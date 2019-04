Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series To Develop "At Least 630 BHP"

AMG

That’s the output Autocar.co.uk reports, and we’re once again questioning the imperial system over metric horsepower. In the case of the E 63 S 4Matic+ sedan, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 develops 612 PS or 604 horsepower. The 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 in the S65 levels up to 630 PS or 621 horsepower.Because Mercedes-decided to consign the twelve-cylinder engine to the history books in favor of the hot-vee V8, there’s no denying the M176, M177, and M178 will be tuned for more suck-squeeze-bang-blow. In the case of the GT 4-Door Coupe, the 73 is expected to go plug-in hybrid and develop in the ballpark of 800 ponies. That would make the five-door liftback sedan even more extreme than the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, but going plug-in hybrid doesn’t sound feasible in the case of the GT.As a competitor to the Porsche 911, the Mercedes-AMG GT has to be light on its feet in addition to quick in a straight line. Given these circumstances, improvements to the engine most likely for the Black Series that’s supposed to arrive in 2020. Speaking to the British motoring publication, head honcho Tobias Moers promises that the newcomer “will be the fastest AMG yet, bar the One. Not in terms of top speed, but lap times.”The additional get-up-and-go will be complemented “by a more focused chassis and aerodynamic setup,” which is a different approach compared to Black Series models from not that long ago. Autocar.co.uk expects the range-topping GT to weigh 1,575 kilograms (3,472 pounds).As for the last time Mercedes-AMG used the Black Series nameplate on a production model, that happened in 2012 with the SLS at the Los Angeles Auto Show. 150 examples of the breed were originally registered in the United States.