Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S Drag Races Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Humiliation Heavy

Nowadays, super-SUVs have their own Nurburgring record and the car that currently holds this trophy in its cabinet is the GLC63 S. The Affalterbach high-rider, which is the actual entry-level super-of the brand (the smaller 35 models don't quite count), managed to blitz the Green Hell in 7:49.3, which means it can leave a Lamborghini Murcielago in the dust.As for the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, its signature move is the pull of its 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI, with the V8 delivering 717 PS (707 hp). And since we're talking about a blower, this delivers assets that twin-turbocharged cars such as the the said Merc can only dream of. And I'm talking about goodies such as the instant throttle response and the soundtrack, which have a serious influence on the driving experience.Now, the slab of America and the German machine got together as part of a Russian review. As such, the velocity monsters duked it out on the street, albeit with the beasts racing on more than one occasion.Note that while the Jeep 's muscle number does make the 510 horsepower of the GLC63 S seem... normal, the first is some 900 lbs (make that 400 kg) heavier than the latter.If you're in a rush and wish to skip straight to the drag racing part of the video, you can head over to the 11:39 point of the clip.