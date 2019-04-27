autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S Drag Races Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Humiliation Heavy

If a car aficionado from the past would hop aboard the time machine and land in our nice little world, he or she might be surprised to find out that nowadays many of the drag races that are very popular involve crossovers. In fact, if you've just landed and are reading this with the help of a spectacular from-the-future operating system, I'm here to provide an example, one that involves the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S.
Nowadays, super-SUVs have their own Nurburgring record and the car that currently holds this trophy in its cabinet is the GLC63 S. The Affalterbach high-rider, which is the actual entry-level super-SUV of the brand (the smaller 35 models don't quite count), managed to blitz the Green Hell in 7:49.3, which means it can leave a Lamborghini Murcielago in the dust.

As for the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, its signature move is the pull of its 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI, with the V8 delivering 717 PS (707 hp). And since we're talking about a blower, this delivers assets that twin-turbocharged cars such as the the said Merc can only dream of. And I'm talking about goodies such as the instant throttle response and the soundtrack, which have a serious influence on the driving experience.

Now, the slab of America and the German machine got together as part of a Russian review. As such, the velocity monsters duked it out on the street, albeit with the beasts racing on more than one occasion.

Note that while the Jeep's muscle number does make the 510 horsepower of the GLC63 S seem... normal, the first is some 900 lbs (make that 400 kg) heavier than the latter.

If you're in a rush and wish to skip straight to the drag racing part of the video, you can head over to the 11:39 point of the clip.

