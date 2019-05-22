Mercedes-AMG Expected To Discontinue SL 63 At the End Of May 2019

In terms of convertibles, you’re spoiled for choice by Mercedes-Benz and the mad professors in Affalterbach. But towards the end of May 2019, the SL 63 will cease to exist until the next generation comes along with know-how from the GT.

Not as powerful nor as torquey as the M177, the M157 is matched to the AMG Speedshift MCT 7 instead of the nine-speed transmission in M177-engined models. These being said, the truth is that AMG was too focused on the GT and A 45 to keep the SL-Class as fresh as a daisy.



There are far better open-top grand tourers out there right now, including the Bentley Continental GT Convertible and Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante. Worse still, today’s SL-Class doesn’t hold a candle to the trailblazing W198 from the 1950s. At that point in time, the Sport-Leicht in 300 SL flavor was the fastest production car in the world (260 km/h or 160 mph).



“Advanced today” and “admired forever” according to Mercedes-Benz, the most affordable SL in the United States is the 450 at $89,150 excluding destination. Level up to the 550 and you’re looking at $113,550 while the 63 retails at $154,450 excluding destination.



