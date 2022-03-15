Meet Cascade Max, a Tiny Home That Exudes Modern Farmhouse Charm

A smaller home doesn't necessarily mean giving up the luxury and comfort of a big house. Some tiny houses on wheels don't even feel that tiny, and that's because they make use of the available space in a clever way. That's the case of Cascade Max, too – a brand new model designed by the skilled team from Tru Form Tiny.
Oregon-based Tru Form Tiny is known for designing incredible custom tiny homes for its customers. And Cascade Max is no exception. This new construction offers a modern twist on the classic farmhouse design, with an exterior that has a mixed gable roofline and an interior filled with modern amenities.
Cascade Max measures 38 ft (11 meters) in length, and it's a single-level park model. It's worth noting that the company's park models are over 10 ft (3 meters) wide, and they require special permits and licenses for traveling. Therefore, they should only be moved it's considered absolutely necessary.
This particular model can easily become a family's permanent living space. It features a spacious interior with 11.5-foot (3.5-meter) tall ceilings. The owner can customize the entire layout and has the option to add a loft as well if necessary.
The tiny house comes with a large kitchen that has a full-height pantry with custom slide-out drawers, plenty of shelves for storage, and peninsula seating. Next to the kitchen is the living room, which has a big sofa, a small table and even more storage space available.
The master bedroom includes a comfortable bed and an apartment size closet with a built-in shelving headboard. As for the bathroom, it has a custom vanity, extra shelves, and a toilet. The unit also has a bathtub that can be removed so the remaining space and be filled by a small storage area or an extra closet.
For now, there's no word on the pricing. However, you can contact Tru Form for more information about Cascade Max.
