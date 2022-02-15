McLaren Speedtail Becomes Shorty Full EV, Takes P1 Inspiration to Next CGI Level

Although positioned decades apart, models such as F1, P1 (GTR), Senna (GTR), Elva, or Speedtail are all deserving of being members of the McLaren Ultimate Series family. But what happens next?
In a stroke of genius, McLaren has minted its flagship models within an overarching category. Quite deserving of the name. As it is one hypercar aficionado’s track and street dream. We are not going to call it “wet” because we all know that high-powered beasts and rain do not mix up too well.
Anyway, we are not here to discuss that. Instead, let us ruminate some different mashup food for thought. Among the phenomenal road and track monsters bearing the McLaren branding, there is one model that links the old with the new like no one else. That would be the three-seat Speedtail, F1’s spiritual successor.
It is also widely considered as the next step in hybrid evolution after the P1 hypercar, considering its powertrain and highest road top speed McLaren has ever recorded. One of more than 250 mph/402 kph. Interestingly, there is also an automotive virtual artist who considers it fit to integrate even more technology, as well as represent the ultimate bridge across (F1) past, (P1) near-present, and (Speedtail) modernity.
In yet another major return to prior outstanding form, here is Siim Parn, the Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, morphing the Speedtail into something novel. With a fully electric, battery-powered twist, to foresee the upcoming future. And it looks gloriously cool... albeit a little shorter than expected.
This is because the pixel master took the streamlined Speedtail design and reverted it (complete with the carbon fiber aero covers) to a state of P1-inspired CGI hypercar trance. That way it would fit with both the F1 and Speedtail legacy, and perhaps become the perfect EV successor to the hybrid P1. After all, it has been years since the latter was left without a proper, direct follow-up. Even though its design is still very contemporary, it seems...
