Remastered Porsche 911 GT1 Flaunts 918 Spyder DNA and “Transparent” Wheels

The stuff of legends never gets old. It only morphs into something cooler, every time people need it the most. Well, that might be valid for the automotive industry as well. If only in virtual form, sometimes.
Well known among digital automotive enthusiasts for his pristine series of “neo-retro” projects, Siim Parn, an Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, has been a little absent-minded from the vintage standpoint.
So, instead of decidedly cool transformations like the one where a 1996 Jaguar XJS came back from the dead to haunt a 2021 F-Type into submission, we got a few niche (Noble M500, GMA T.33) CGI track ideas. Now, luckily, he is back to his former self via a new string of digital Porsche creations.
Even better, one of them signals a major return to form with help from a few imagination tricks. The digital transformation concerns a modernized Porsche 911 GT1. That was the German sports car maker’s 1990s entry into the world of GT1 sports car racing. And it came complete with a limited-production street-legal version, dubbed “911 GT1 Straßenversion” (Street version), as well as a 592 horsepower mid-engine twin-turbo flat-six.
Now, to make it a bit more contemporary, the pixel master has decided to piggyback on a slightly younger Porsche hero. Thus, the CGI expert is giving us the remastered 911 GT1 on top of a Porsche 918 Spyder. Presumably, that means the new 911 GT1 switches to a PHEV configuration with a naturally aspirated V8 mid-engine setup, plus an additional couple of electric motors.
Together, those mills would lend it up to 875 horsepower and 1,280 Nm (944 lb-ft) of torque. Along with a 6.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack for a silent, zero-emission range of some 19 km (12 miles), according to the EPA. Well, that would be if the artist also transplanted the powertrain. But perhaps he had other thoughts... Like fitting a set of what almost looked like transparent wheels!
