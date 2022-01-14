Manny Khoshbin Admits His McLaren Speedtail Is a Monster, but It's Also Too Quiet

Last year, Manny Khoshbin did an owner’s review about two of his favorite McLarens - the McLaren Speedtail and the P1. He said all good things about his P1 but criticized the Speedtail’s reliability, specifically, its wireless charging pad. He’s had a change of heart, and on his latest upload, he explains why he might have been wrong about his McLaren.
Khoshbin has experienced many issues with his McLaren Speedtail wireless charging pad, and for that, he rated it unreliable. But lately, he’s had a change of heart. He found out the Speedtail’s trickle charger works just as fine, and his favorite supercar has been fully charged for the past two weeks - impossible to achieve with the wireless charging pad.
He fires up the engine and takes it for a joy ride, “warming up his tires” routine.
“So, as I said, I’ve had a lot of challenges with wireless charger, now, that problem is solved. Not using the wireless charger. We are going to use the trickle charger. It comes with two chargers. So now I feel more confident in this car,” he said.
Khoshbin notes that one of his complaints with the Speedtail is that it’s too quiet. He expected it to have a little more noise considering it is the fastest McLaren. He also notes that the Speedtail’s rearview mirror is non-existent, and you have to use the side mirrors, which in his opinion, only offers a piece of the action. It’s hard to make out simple things like license plates or cars following behind.
Khoshbin sends it a couple of times down the road and admits the Speedtail is a monster. He confesses it’s increasingly hard to focus and remain in the middle of the road.
According to the bigtime realtor, it’s surreal how fast the Speedtail is, and he didn’t realize how fast he was going until he looked down.
At the end of the joyride, he says it’s the most fun he’s had in his Speedtail, even though it was in comfort mode.
