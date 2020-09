To start with, this is the kind of Macca modding you'll never see in the real world. You see, digital artist Abimelec Arellano, who is behind the stunt, likes to collect cars, albeit in a form that involves pixels. As such, he has come up with an oddball lowrider series, which has seen this F1 being preceded by (ready for them?) a C2 Corvette, a Ferrari 250 GTO and a Ford GT40 – while we’ve already discussed the Chevy, you'll find the other shenanigans in the Instagram posts below the one showcasing this British missile.And, as the artist aptly mentions in the description of the said F1 post, the collector car value means most of these machine spend their time locked away in garages (here's to hoping F1 designer Gordon Murray's new creation, the GMA T.50 doesn't suffer the same fate). So, why not use this rendering to raise awareness on the matter?With that out of the way, we can zoom in on this otherworldly creation. And the visual story obviously kicks off with the wire wheels, whose golden appearance is an attention magnet to say the least. Come to think of it, this finish matches the gold foil fitted inside the engine compartment, which is there to keep the extreme heat delivered by the BMW-sourced 6,064 cc V12 from affecting the carbon fiber.And, just in case anybody misses the unusual setup, the hefty offset of the wheels is ready to change this.Even in the world of renderings, the iconic status of the McLaren F1 commands respect. So, instead of going full lowrider on this one, the said artist decided to stick to placing "airbrushed" flowers on top of the engine cover and giving the air scoop a subtle pinstripe (it took us a while to notice this).The cabin of the F1 has also received attention, with this now sporting a white quilted leather finish, along with some wood trim. Don't worry, though, all three seats are still in place.