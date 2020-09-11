4 McLaren Is Looking to Mortgage Woking HQs and Car Collection for $333 Million

McLaren Is Selling Its Iconic HQs, Expects Offers Upwards of $250 Million

As the saying goes, “when push comes to shove.” It’s that time for luxury automaker McLaren, which is now looking into the possibility of selling its iconic headquarters in Woking, Surrey, UK. 23 photos



That initial decision has evolved:



Built by architect Norman Foster and officially opened in 2003, the center houses the McLaren office building and the McLaren car collection, a test wind tunnel, and is a massive property with several lakes and gorgeous, perfectly manicured greenery. It is one of the most iconic automotive settings, and the mere fact that it will no longer be McLaren property is enough to get supporters of the marque feeling nostalgic. Estimated at £200 million ($256.5 million), McLaren is hoping to get even more money for the HQs.



Other than that, nothing will change at McLaren, except hopefully for the better, a spokesperson tells the publication.



“The potential sale and leaseback of our global headquarters and the appointment of banks to advise us on a debt restructuring and equity raise are part of the comprehensive refinancing strategy that we announced earlier this year,” the spokesperson explains.



“The proposed sale and leaseback mirrors best practice among leading companies and will have no impact on our day-to-day operations. The McLaren Campus, comprising the McLaren Technology Centre, McLaren Production Centre and the McLaren Thought Leadership Centre, is an iconic, world-class facility that will remain our home in the future,” the statement adds.



But it will be a home that McLaren pays rent for.