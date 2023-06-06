New McLaren 750S Gets High-End Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System

McLaren has recently unveiled the successor to the 720S, the 750S. It's the British automaker's lightest and most powerful series production supercar ever. McLaren continues its partnership with Bowers & Wilkins by fitting the 750S with a bespoke 12-speaker Surround Sound System. It's a fitting component, given the vehicle's exclusivity and luxuriousness.
At the end of last year, the two companies collaborated on the Px8 McLaren Edition headphones. McLaren has implemented Bowers & Wilkins sound systems in vehicles like the Artura or the Senna.
The 750S is available in coupe and convertible versions. At the core of the supercar is a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, the same as one the 720S, but with lightweight pistons and new management system controls. It outputs 740 hp (750 ps/552 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, enabling the machine to reach 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds, regardless of the body style. Other upgrades from its predecessor include external features, such as a new suspension. Regarding the electronics, the 750S comes with an improved infotainment system.
Bowers & Wilkins aims to create speakers that provide the most authentic reproduction of the original recording – the brand calls this philosophy "True Sound." The 750S' 14-Channel, Surround Sound System with a 1,400 W Class-D respects their philosophy, and it was developed in close collaboration with McLaren, as the two companies have combined their automotive and audio engineering expertise.
One critical update about the Bowers & Wilkins system is the inclusion of the company's proprietary Continuum Cone. The technology was initially developed by Bowers & Wilkins for the award-winning 800 Series Diamond loudspeaker. It features a composite construction that absorbs vibrations which generally affect the performance of a conventional drive unit.
Each car door houses a 100-mm (almost 4 inches) Continuum midrange speaker. They help offer a more open and neutral performance while also reproducing subtle details that wouldn't be heard on a conventional speaker.
Inside the dashboard, A-pillar, and the rear of the vehicle, five 25 mm (one inch) Nautilus Aluminum Double Dome tweeters are integrated. The Nautilus diffusers are spiraling channels that dissipate reflected sound waves emanating from the rear of the drive unit; the results are cleaner, natural-sounding high frequencies.
Bowers & Wilkins's signature central Tweeter-on-Top is also present, offering superior sound fidelity. Three 80-mm (3-inch) midrange speakers and two Rohacell bass drivers complete the setup, adding up to a total of 12 high-performance speakers.
The McLaren 750S Coupe will start at $324,000 (about €303,300) in the US, while the Spider will cost $345,000 (€322,955). Customers will have to pay the $5,500 (around €5,150) transportation and post-processing charges, and an Americas Accessories Pack is available as an extra for $2,240 (€2,097).
The 750S is available in coupe and convertible versions. At the core of the supercar is a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, the same as one the 720S, but with lightweight pistons and new management system controls. It outputs 740 hp (750 ps/552 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, enabling the machine to reach 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds, regardless of the body style. Other upgrades from its predecessor include external features, such as a new suspension. Regarding the electronics, the 750S comes with an improved infotainment system.
Bowers & Wilkins aims to create speakers that provide the most authentic reproduction of the original recording – the brand calls this philosophy "True Sound." The 750S' 14-Channel, Surround Sound System with a 1,400 W Class-D respects their philosophy, and it was developed in close collaboration with McLaren, as the two companies have combined their automotive and audio engineering expertise.
One critical update about the Bowers & Wilkins system is the inclusion of the company's proprietary Continuum Cone. The technology was initially developed by Bowers & Wilkins for the award-winning 800 Series Diamond loudspeaker. It features a composite construction that absorbs vibrations which generally affect the performance of a conventional drive unit.
Each car door houses a 100-mm (almost 4 inches) Continuum midrange speaker. They help offer a more open and neutral performance while also reproducing subtle details that wouldn't be heard on a conventional speaker.
Inside the dashboard, A-pillar, and the rear of the vehicle, five 25 mm (one inch) Nautilus Aluminum Double Dome tweeters are integrated. The Nautilus diffusers are spiraling channels that dissipate reflected sound waves emanating from the rear of the drive unit; the results are cleaner, natural-sounding high frequencies.
Bowers & Wilkins's signature central Tweeter-on-Top is also present, offering superior sound fidelity. Three 80-mm (3-inch) midrange speakers and two Rohacell bass drivers complete the setup, adding up to a total of 12 high-performance speakers.
The McLaren 750S Coupe will start at $324,000 (about €303,300) in the US, while the Spider will cost $345,000 (€322,955). Customers will have to pay the $5,500 (around €5,150) transportation and post-processing charges, and an Americas Accessories Pack is available as an extra for $2,240 (€2,097).