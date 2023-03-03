McLaren Teams Up With Hasbro, the Artura Plays a Big Role in the Relaunch Event of Clue

When it comes to brand deals, McLaren is one company that is taking full advantage. From getting involved in tech via a partnership with OnePlus to capitalizing on the video game market through Forza, this automaker knows how to create engagement with its fans.
But by far one of its most successful collaborations is the deal they have with LEGO. Fans get to experience the beauty of McLaren cars from a young age, be it through complex Technic builds such as the Senna and McL36 or the small and simple Speed Champions sets.
Now McLaren has struck yet another deal with a company, which brings together toys and technology. The Artura is going to be prominently featured in Hasbro’s famous Clue board game to celebrate its relaunch and it will all take place online.
If by a miracle someone is not already familiar with Clue, it is a murder mystery game, where people try to uncover clues and make deductions to solve the case. This time, however, that trail of clues will be shared on social media, with a post already up on Instagram.
Compared to just sitting around a table with a few friends, this will be a more immersive experience. Animated characters and drip-fed will make people work together to complete a puzzle that introduces a new storyline to Clue’s already impressive list.
The new puzzle revolves around Boddy Black, the ultra-rich character famed for a lavish lifestyle, who owns a McLaren Artura. The new British supercar is not only parked outside Black’s mansion in the trailer but also featured in the latest Clue post.
The deal serves as a perfect way to generate more buzz around the company’s Artura hybrid supercar. This is a welcome opportunity, considering some of the hype was lost along the way due to delays and McLaren’s reliability, which at this point is already an internet meme. Albeit, it was not for lack of trying, as the automaker took great care to address all issues.
Developing and launching a car through a global pandemic when many suppliers are shut down is definitely a challenge, to say the least. But it is here now, meaning that McLaren finally has a next-gen product on offer.
Although one would be forgiven for thinking it is already a few years old considering the design has not evolved much in the past decade. The changes that matter are all on the inside, where combustion meets electricity.
The Artura gives up on the trusty McLaren V8 in favor of a V6 capable of 577 hp (585 ps) and 431 lb-ft (584 Nm) of torque all on its own. Extra oompf is provided by an electric motor which adds 94 hp (95 ps) and a hefty 166 ft-lb (225 Nm) of torque, so promoting it through modern means feels fitting.
