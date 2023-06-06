Ford Issues Recall for Maverick, Escape, and Lincoln Corsair With 2.5L Hybrid Engine

The Ford Motor Company is calling back no fewer than 125,322 units of the hybridized Maverick pickup truck, Escape crossover, and Escape-based Lincoln Corsair. As it happens, fuel vapor and motor oil may be released in the engine compartment in case of an engine failure. If the vapor and oil accumulate near the exhaust manifold, it will result in a fire.
This blunder started in June 2022 with recall number 22V-484. The Critical Concern Review Group was informed of underhood fires affecting C2 platform-based hybrid vehicles in May 2022. The Dearborn-based automaker promptly acknowledged engine manufacturing issues leading to block or oil pan breaches. Rather than addressing said engine manufacturing issues, the second-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit modified the active grille shutter and under-engine shield shutters to redirect and/or purge oil and vapor.
This corrective action was implemented at the Louisville Assembly Plant and Hermosillo Assembly Plant in June 2022 and July 2022, respectively. Through the month of August 2022, the Chihuahua plant has also implemented actions to reduce manufacturing issues. Through December 2022, no fewer than three vehicles that had received the aforementioned remedy experienced underhood fires. In light of these reports, the Ford Motor Company tasked its engineers to investigate.
Two more reports of underhood fires were received through May 2023, and in all cases, engineers and service techs confirmed block breaches. Additional investigations concluded that the hybrid or plug-in hybrid part of the powertrain only exacerbates this problem by allowing the driver to continue driving in the event of crankshaft bearing failure. Ford also notes that no reports of 2.5-liter engine block breaches have been received on engines assembled after September 2022.
Given these circumstances, only those vehicles equipped with 2.5-liter Atkinson engines produced before September 2022 are susceptible to underhood fires. The remedy is currently under development. It's highly possible for the Ford Motor Company to replace the engine or – at the very least – the crankshaft and its bearings. Recall number 23V-380 replaces 22V-484 from last year. Affected vehicles include the 2022 to 2023 Ford Maverick, 2021 to 2023 Lincoln Corsair, and 2020 to 2023 Ford Escape fitted with the Atkinson-cycle 2.5L mill that Ford uses in self-charging hybrids and plug-in hybrids.
A total of 35,501 units of the Maverick are called back, featuring build dates ranging between February 2021 and May 2023. The luxed-up Corsair is listed in the document below with production dates ranging from October 2019 to May 2023. Finally, the Escape crossover is recalled to the tune of 86,656 vehicles produced from January 2019 to May 2023.
Owner notification letters will be sent by first-class mail from June 12 through June 16, informing owners that a fix will become available in the third quarter (July to September).
This corrective action was implemented at the Louisville Assembly Plant and Hermosillo Assembly Plant in June 2022 and July 2022, respectively. Through the month of August 2022, the Chihuahua plant has also implemented actions to reduce manufacturing issues. Through December 2022, no fewer than three vehicles that had received the aforementioned remedy experienced underhood fires. In light of these reports, the Ford Motor Company tasked its engineers to investigate.
Two more reports of underhood fires were received through May 2023, and in all cases, engineers and service techs confirmed block breaches. Additional investigations concluded that the hybrid or plug-in hybrid part of the powertrain only exacerbates this problem by allowing the driver to continue driving in the event of crankshaft bearing failure. Ford also notes that no reports of 2.5-liter engine block breaches have been received on engines assembled after September 2022.
Given these circumstances, only those vehicles equipped with 2.5-liter Atkinson engines produced before September 2022 are susceptible to underhood fires. The remedy is currently under development. It's highly possible for the Ford Motor Company to replace the engine or – at the very least – the crankshaft and its bearings. Recall number 23V-380 replaces 22V-484 from last year. Affected vehicles include the 2022 to 2023 Ford Maverick, 2021 to 2023 Lincoln Corsair, and 2020 to 2023 Ford Escape fitted with the Atkinson-cycle 2.5L mill that Ford uses in self-charging hybrids and plug-in hybrids.
A total of 35,501 units of the Maverick are called back, featuring build dates ranging between February 2021 and May 2023. The luxed-up Corsair is listed in the document below with production dates ranging from October 2019 to May 2023. Finally, the Escape crossover is recalled to the tune of 86,656 vehicles produced from January 2019 to May 2023.
Owner notification letters will be sent by first-class mail from June 12 through June 16, informing owners that a fix will become available in the third quarter (July to September).