800-hp Centennial Edition Shelby F-150 Supercharged Truck Costs Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Money

As implied, Centennial Edition is Shelby American's way of celebrating the legend who founded Shelby American all those decades ago. It's not a cheap pickup, though. The naturally-aspirated variant, which is based on the 2023 model year Lariat 4x4, costs an eye-watering $129,450 for merely 400 ponies.
The real stunner is the 800-horsepower supercharged variant. It's available from a simply ridiculous $138,495 at press time. You could get a Mercedes-AMG SL 55 for that money, an excellent grand tourer with a hand-built V8 engine. But alas, the 55 series doesn't hold a candle to the specialness of a Shelby-branded truck that flaunts more ponies than Ford's very own F-150 Raptor R. The Raptor is $76,775 from the outset, and the R specification adds a further $30,575 to the MSRP.
Celebrating the one and only Carroll Shelby's 100th birthday, the Centennial Edition is backed up by three years or 36,000 miles (approximately 60,000 kilometers) of limited warranty. The supercharging kit is available for post-title sales only, and the aforementioned 800-horsepower estimate is only possible with 93 octane in the fuel tank. Limited to 100 units, the no-nonsense truck stands out from Raptors and lesser F-150s by means of a number of stylistic upgrades. Tasteful or meh, you be the judge of that. A ram air dual intake hood opens the list, followed by 22-inch alloys in black and body-color flares.
A tonneau cover with a bed rug liner are standard as well, in addition to signature fender vents, air managed intake vents for the front bumper cover, Centennial striping and Centennial badging, a beefier grille, painted mirror caps and exterior door handles, and power side steps. BFGoodrich all-terrain rubber boots wrap the 22-inch wheels, with said tires measuring 35 by 12.5 inches. Every build is complemented by a Carroll Shelby Centennial Book and Carroll Shelby Edition Stetson Hat.
Hopping inside, you'll notice plenty of carbon fiber and Centennial floor mats. The list continues with deep tinted side windows, billet racing pedals, red accent lighting, a serialized plaque, and leather seats with Centennial inserts. Under the hood, you will further notice a second serialized plaque.
From the standpoint of performance upgrades, the optional supercharger kit is joined by a plethora of standard goodies. The 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine of the Lariat 4x4 breathes in better with the help of a high-flow air filter, a performance intake, and an oversized carbon-fiber air intake tube. A billet throttle body, high-flow injectors, and a performance aluminum heat exchanger also need to be mentioned. Both the front and rear brakes feature upgraded pads and rotors, and the engine breathes out better via a Borla exhaust.
Rear traction bars and Shelby by FOX suspension pretty much complete the picture. Said system comprises a BDS lift kit, 2.5-inch front and rear aluminum body reservoir shocks with internal bypass tech, and adjustable dual speed controls.
Celebrating the one and only Carroll Shelby's 100th birthday, the Centennial Edition is backed up by three years or 36,000 miles (approximately 60,000 kilometers) of limited warranty. The supercharging kit is available for post-title sales only, and the aforementioned 800-horsepower estimate is only possible with 93 octane in the fuel tank. Limited to 100 units, the no-nonsense truck stands out from Raptors and lesser F-150s by means of a number of stylistic upgrades. Tasteful or meh, you be the judge of that. A ram air dual intake hood opens the list, followed by 22-inch alloys in black and body-color flares.
A tonneau cover with a bed rug liner are standard as well, in addition to signature fender vents, air managed intake vents for the front bumper cover, Centennial striping and Centennial badging, a beefier grille, painted mirror caps and exterior door handles, and power side steps. BFGoodrich all-terrain rubber boots wrap the 22-inch wheels, with said tires measuring 35 by 12.5 inches. Every build is complemented by a Carroll Shelby Centennial Book and Carroll Shelby Edition Stetson Hat.
Hopping inside, you'll notice plenty of carbon fiber and Centennial floor mats. The list continues with deep tinted side windows, billet racing pedals, red accent lighting, a serialized plaque, and leather seats with Centennial inserts. Under the hood, you will further notice a second serialized plaque.
From the standpoint of performance upgrades, the optional supercharger kit is joined by a plethora of standard goodies. The 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine of the Lariat 4x4 breathes in better with the help of a high-flow air filter, a performance intake, and an oversized carbon-fiber air intake tube. A billet throttle body, high-flow injectors, and a performance aluminum heat exchanger also need to be mentioned. Both the front and rear brakes feature upgraded pads and rotors, and the engine breathes out better via a Borla exhaust.
Rear traction bars and Shelby by FOX suspension pretty much complete the picture. Said system comprises a BDS lift kit, 2.5-inch front and rear aluminum body reservoir shocks with internal bypass tech, and adjustable dual speed controls.