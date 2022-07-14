Ford Engine Compartment Fire Recall Detailed, Over 100,000 Vehicles Affected

A few days ago, sources close to the Ford Motor Company informed Reuters of an impending recall for 100,000 vehicles prone to underhood fire. The Dearborn-based automaker has subsequently clarified the matter by filing a report with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a report that clarifies the number of recalled vehicles to exactly 100,689.
For starters, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles are affected. The list kicks off with the 2022 model year Ford Maverick, pickup trucks produced at Hermosillo between February 2021 and June 2022. Next up, we have the 2020 to 2022 Ford Escape with build dates ranging from January 2019 through June 2022. The final entry is the 2021 to 2022 Lincoln Corsair, vehicles assembled at Louisville from October 2019 through June 2022.
The chronology of defect begins on May 4th, when an issue pertaining to the 2.5-liter hybrid and plug-in powertrains was brought to the Critical Concern Review Group’s attention. The CCRG analyzed the available data through June 8th, discovering 19 field reports of underhood fire or smoke. On the same day, the safety boffins issued a stop-ship order. Through the remainder of June, the Ford Motor Company continued to research the concern to better understand the reports, trends, scope, as well as the causal factors.
Fast forward to June 22nd, and the number of field and warranty reports ballooned to 23. These reports are dated April 2021 through May 2022. Nine of them are for underhood or vehicle fire, six for localized underhood melting, seven described underhood smoke, and one didn’t contain enough details to be categorized. In any case, Ford has a lot of vehicles to repair.
What’s the problem, you might be wondering? Ford says that “isolated engine manufacturing issues have resulted in failures involving engine block or oil pan breach.” The fluid dynamics induced by the under-engine shield and active grille shutter may increase the likelihood of engine oil or fuel vapor expelled during an engine block or oil pan breach accumulating near sources of ignition, primarily expected to be the vehicle’s exhaust system.
What’s the fix, then? “The under-shield and active grille shutter are modified to redirect or purge the engine compartment of oil or fuel vapor from known ignition sources to reduce the opportunity for underhood fire.” The shield modification adds additional drain holes, whereas the shutter modification ensures purge air flow through the engine compartment and reduced temperatures during forward motion or cooling fan operation.
Of course, Ford will provide reimbursement for the cost of remedies paid for by the vehicle owner. The ending date for eligibility is August 22nd.
The chronology of defect begins on May 4th, when an issue pertaining to the 2.5-liter hybrid and plug-in powertrains was brought to the Critical Concern Review Group’s attention. The CCRG analyzed the available data through June 8th, discovering 19 field reports of underhood fire or smoke. On the same day, the safety boffins issued a stop-ship order. Through the remainder of June, the Ford Motor Company continued to research the concern to better understand the reports, trends, scope, as well as the causal factors.
Fast forward to June 22nd, and the number of field and warranty reports ballooned to 23. These reports are dated April 2021 through May 2022. Nine of them are for underhood or vehicle fire, six for localized underhood melting, seven described underhood smoke, and one didn’t contain enough details to be categorized. In any case, Ford has a lot of vehicles to repair.
What’s the problem, you might be wondering? Ford says that “isolated engine manufacturing issues have resulted in failures involving engine block or oil pan breach.” The fluid dynamics induced by the under-engine shield and active grille shutter may increase the likelihood of engine oil or fuel vapor expelled during an engine block or oil pan breach accumulating near sources of ignition, primarily expected to be the vehicle’s exhaust system.
What’s the fix, then? “The under-shield and active grille shutter are modified to redirect or purge the engine compartment of oil or fuel vapor from known ignition sources to reduce the opportunity for underhood fire.” The shield modification adds additional drain holes, whereas the shutter modification ensures purge air flow through the engine compartment and reduced temperatures during forward motion or cooling fan operation.
Of course, Ford will provide reimbursement for the cost of remedies paid for by the vehicle owner. The ending date for eligibility is August 22nd.