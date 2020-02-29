McLaren Debuting 750LT and “Other Product” in Woking Instead of Geneva

As you might’ve heard by now, the 2020 Geneva Motor Show is not going to happen. The coronavirus outbreak is the reason, but nevertheless, the show must go on. Many automakers decided to do online reveals of their Geneva newities, but McLaren took a different approach with the #McLarenMotorshow.
The British manufacturer has announced a press conference on March 3rd, and the starring exhibit is the 750LT special-edition Super Series model. McLaren also mentions “other product and business updates,” meaning that we may be treated to some details of the all-new V6 engine and hybridized architecture.
A prototype of the next-generation Sports Series was spied at the beginning of February 2020, hiding a hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain under 570S body panels. It remains to be seen if we’re dealing with a six- or eight-cylinder mill, but nevertheless, the future of the Sports Series is certainly electrified.
Moving on to the 750LT, the Long Tail version of the 720S promises 750 PS or 740 horsepower from 4.0 liters of displacement and no hybrid assistance whatsoever. The twin-turbo V8 should also develop a little more torque. Test mules have been spied time and again with incomplete aerodynamic enhancements, but on the upside, we have confirmation that super-sticky tires are on the menu.
The successor of the 675LT isn’t intended to replace the Senna as a track-focused land missile, but it’s going to be more than adequate in the twisties and on track days. Long Tail models are lighter than bone-stock models, and in the case of the 675LT versus the 650S, we’re talking about a 220-pound difference.
As for the 600LT compared to the 570S, weight savings of 212 pounds have been achieved. McLaren, therefore, will drop more than 200 pounds while keeping the weight distribution close to the 42- and 58-percent ratio of the 720S.
The British manufacture doesn’t believe EVs are of the essence for the time being, but on the other hand, all-wheel drive will make an appearance. This will be made possible by the next-generation vehicle architecture mentioned a few paragraphs ago, as well as an electrified front axle. As for plug-in hybrids, McLaren expects to squeeze out an all-electric range of 15 to 20 miles under the WLTP.
