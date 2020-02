The name of the pixel wielder behind these hilarious renderings is Andrew Ritter and his purpose appears simple, as described on his Instagram account: "An exercise in having a little fun".The basic recipe might sound simple: take some of the world's most iconic machines and 3D model the hell out of then until they shrink. Nevertheless, the actual process is a bit more complicated, since chopping that wheelbase, making those A-pillars look like something blew up inside the car and calling it a day is not an option (more on this below).The pixel wielder handles road cars and racing beasts alike, albeit with a focus on Euro and Japanese machines. And while I've selected the McLaren F1 (yes, it's an LM ) for the title, there's more where it came from. And, to deliver the promised details on the work such a project requires, I'll refer to the second Instagram post below.This portrays the infamous Mazda 787B (I can hear its Wankel war cry just by typing its name) in both static and "walkaround clip" form, with the artist explaining this stunt took 33 hours to complete - hey, what do you do with your weekends?The 3D printing implications mentioned in the comments section of the post are only natural these days. And here's to hoping the pixel master goes down this path as soon as possible.Oh, and if you happen to be into rugged terrain drivers, Ritter also has something for you, as you'll notice in the third Insta post below.Regardless, there are plenty of other tiny machines that have been shrunk to fit the artist's account, so feel free to browse around.