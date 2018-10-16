McLaren 720S Drag Races Tuned GT-R, Gets Destroyed

The McLaren 720S and the Nissan GT-R might both be filed under "supercar", but they play in different leagues of the segment, with this being visible in terms of both performance and pricing. However, the aftermarket side of the industry is always glad to help make things even, which brings us to a drag race that took place recently.

Nevertheless, the two velocity tools didn't meet at the drag strip, with their battle taking place on a runway instead. And, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage documenting the run, which can be found below, the ride was extremely bumpy for a drag race involving such machines. Even so, the supercars delivered splendid performance.



While the Nissan GT-R we have here is a tuner car, we're not aware of the exact mods fitted to the beast. When it comes to the Macca, this is found in factory stock form, at least as far as we know.



However, judging by the sprinting performance of the R35, we're expecting this to pack a four-digit output. For the sake of comparison,



We have to mention that the velocity gather which hosted the battle above also saw other races being held. Among the competitors, you'll find delicious machines like the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS and



And since the numbers for the races aren't provided, you'll have to pay close attention to each of the races to check out the result.



