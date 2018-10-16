Blue Origin Trailer Shows How The Future of Humanity Begins

Woman Recalls Fatal Crash, Surviving 2 Days Trapped in Overturned Car

One woman from Lafayette, Louisiana, is telling her story of survival , after she became trapped in the wreck of her car, which went down a canal and overturned after she missed a curve. 29 photos ABC News affiliate



“I was driving it’s like I missed the whole curve,” Jones recalls. “I just missed the whole thing and we were airborne. No skid marks. No nothing. We just straight airborne and Brittany saved my life actually because my door came off. I was supposed to be out the car. I had my seat belt on , but she pulled me. She did not let go of me. She pulled me back into the vehicle.”



Both women survived the initial crash but became trapped in the car, which had overturned. Jones had one of her hands pinned under her, so she could only use one to offer assistance to her friend and try to free the both of them from the wreck.



It took authorities almost 2 days to find the car and rescue Jones. By that time, Brittany died: she survived a first seizure, but passed as the second took hold.



Police tell the media outlet they pinged their cellphones to try and find their location. They searched the area but didn’t look down into the canal, so they considered the trace cold.



Meanwhile, in the wreck, Jones was fighting to survive. It had started to rain and the water filled the wreck, so in addition to her injuries, she also had to deal with the possibility of drowning.



“I kept hearing people and I couldn’t understand why they couldn’t hear me,” she explains. “I would bang and kept saying ‘help us please’.”



It was family members who tracked down the wrecked car, after tracing back Jada and Brittany’s steps. They also called the cops, and Jada is now looking for answers from them. She believes Brittany would still be alive had they gotten to the scene of the accident earlier.



