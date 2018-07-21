McLaren 720S Drag Races 750 HP Nissan GT-R, Doesn't Break a Sweat

The McLaren 720S is the kind of the supercar that sparks fear in its opponents since the mid-engined delight has built an uber-solid drag racing reputation. For instance, the Nissan GT-R can't even get close to the Woking animal in such a battle.

However, such a Nissan halo car would have to come with a four-digit output to put up a proper fight. And, to illustrate this, we've brought along a drag race involving a McLaren 720S and a modded Nissan GT-R.



The mid-engined animal comes in stock form, which means its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 produces 720 hp according to the official specs. However, as shown by independent dyno test, the motor actually sits above 750 ponies.



As for the Nissan, its twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 has been gifted with bolt-on mods and an E85 setup, with the owner talking about an output of around 650 horses at the wheels. Thus, its crankshaft output sits at about 750 ponies.



P.S.: You'll find the battle between Godzilla and the Macca at the 6:10 point of the video below. The clip also involves other sprinting battles - we've already discussed all of them, but, in case you missed them, the full video is worthy of your attention.



And, despite the British mid-engined devil's uber-solid reputation, we're sure that more and more opponents will want to see how they can handle a sprinting battle involving the 720S.



