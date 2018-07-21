900 HP Toyota Supra Street Races Nitrous Corvette Z06, Nobody Quits

NASA Working on Robots Capable of Fixing Satellites in Space

With Toyota preparing to bring the fifth incarnation of the Supra to life, owners of the fourth-gen model, the one that has received the most love so far, continue to hoon their rides. One of the main reasons behind the popularity of the Japanese beast is its tuner-friendly nature. And it's no secret that many pumped-up Supras end up engaging in drag racing adventures. 4 photos



Speaking of which, the Supra duked it out with another drag racing legend, namely the C6-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06. It's worth noting that both machines had left their factory setups before (more on this below).



You should know that the battles you're about to see are actually a rematch, since the Japanese and the Americans beasts had fought in the past, with the first being left in the dust, as explained in the description of the YouTuber video.



Nevertheless, with the Supra having received extra tech goodies, its driver decided to return to the road arena and figh the 'Vette once again.



When it comes to tuner cars, one should never fully trust the declared output numbers. Even so, we'll mention that the Supra we have here is said to pack over 900 horses at the rear wheels. As for the Chevy, its owner only mentioned the car has north of 600 ponies at the rear wheels.



The Toyota comes with a stock 2JZGE motor, while packing a monstrous 7175 turbo delivering 26 psi of boost. As for the



Of course, the so-called driver mod is a key part of the equation, as you'll get to see in the clip below.



