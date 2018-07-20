McLaren 720S Drag Races 1,150 HP Challenger Hellcat, Photo Finish Wanted

The McLaren 720S is the kind of supercar that will make one lose a bet - this thing simply refuses to lose a drag race. As such, owners have started to engaged in the kind of above-one's-weight battles and we now want to zoom in on a fresh example of the sort, one that involves a modded Hellcat.

5 photos



As for the Dodge Challenger Hellcat that battled the Woking animal, its 6.2-liter blown HEMI had been gifted with serious updates: the motor now delivers 977 hp at the rear wheels, hence the crankshaft output estimation you see above.



The two engaged in a roll race and while this kind of battle is popular among street racers, since it's easier to handle, this isn't the case here. Instead, the Mopar animal and the Brit visited the drag strip - the two velocity tools got together at the Palm Beach International Raceway.



Zooming in on the speeding brawl, we'll tell you that while the hostilities kicked off at around 45 mph, the two ended the fight at about 160 mph.



Fortunately, both the muscle car and the supercar had been gifted with Vboxes and thus the video includes their exact acceleration times - while you can head over to the 1:33 point of the clip for the racing action, the said numbers await you at the 9:07 point of the clip.



Since we mentioned roll racing adventures held at the drag strip, we'll remind you that we delivered a



We'll start by mentioning that the McLaren 720S we have here comes in factory stock form, which means that its engine deliver 720 hp. Nevertheless, as independent dyno tests have shown, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 actually churns out north of 750 ponies.As for the Dodge Challenger Hellcat that battled the Woking animal, its 6.2-liter blown HEMI had been gifted with serious updates: the motor now delivers 977 hp at the rear wheels, hence the crankshaft output estimation you see above.The two engaged in a roll race and while this kind of battle is popular among street racers, since it's easier to handle, this isn't the case here. Instead, the Mopar animal and the Brit visited the drag strip - the two velocity tools got together at the Palm Beach International Raceway.Zooming in on the speeding brawl, we'll tell you that while the hostilities kicked off at around 45 mph, the two ended the fight at about 160 mph.Fortunately, both the muscle car and the supercar had been gifted with Vboxes and thus the video includes their exact acceleration times - while you can head over to the 1:33 point of the clip for the racing action, the said numbers await you at the 9:07 point of the clip.Since we mentioned roll racing adventures held at the drag strip, we'll remind you that we delivered a similar tale earlier today , albeit with different protagonists. That's because you received a drag brawl involving a Dodge Demon and a 2018 incarnation of the BMW M5.