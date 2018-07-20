2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is Made to Rule The Blacktop

Remember Dom Torreto saying “I live my life a quarter mile at a time” in the first movie in the Fast and Furious franchise? 17 years after the blockbuster flick screened in the U.S. of A., Dodge is much obliged to sell Toretto his perfect car.

And now, for the good news. At $3,995 plus the price of the Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack ($38,995) plus $1,595 for the automatic transmission, the 1320 also happens to be great value for what you get in return. Going on sale in late 2018, this version of the Challenger will start arriving at dealers in the first quarter of 2019. Introducing the Scat Pack 1320, based on the Challenger R/T and named after the distance in feet of a quarter mile. Described by its maker as the “fastest naturally aspirated, street-legal muscle car available” for the 2019 model year, the Scat Pack 1320 comes with Nexen SUR4G Drag Spec 275/40 R20 street-legal drag radial tires. In other words, someone was inspired by the Demon to create this fellow here.The rubber, along with the 392-cu.in. HEMI V8 with 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet on tap, help the car cross the quarter mile in 11.7 seconds at 115 mph. Because acceleration is of the essence here, you won’t find a six-speed manual in there, not even as an optional extra. Dodge chose the TorqueFlite 8HP70 eight-speed auto for this application, aided by the TransBrake system from the Demon.Torque Reserve is also on the menu, working in conjunction with the TransBrake by managing fuel flow to the cylinders and controlling spark advance/retard to maximize launch performance. From the standpoint of chassis setup, the Scat Pack 1320 features three-mode Adaptive Damping Suspension tuned specifically for this model.In a similar fashion to the Demon , there’s also Line Lock, Launch Control, Brembo high-performance Brake Package with four-piston calipers, as well as a standard interior configuration featuring the driver’s seat only. The passenger and rear seats, meanwhile, are available for $1 each.The performance-tuned asymmetrical limited-slip differential (3.09 final drive) is teamed up with 41-spline rear axle half shafts, the heavy-duty units you’d find in the Challenger SRT Demon. In other words, this is the Demon’s naturally aspirated cousin.And now, for the good news. At $3,995 plus the price of the Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack ($38,995) plus $1,595 for the automatic transmission, the 1320 also happens to be great value for what you get in return. Going on sale in late 2018, this version of the Challenger will start arriving at dealers in the first quarter of 2019.