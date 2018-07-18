1,000 HP Charger Hellcat Drag Races Corvette Z06, The Inevitable Happens

Most drag races aren't exactly held in the name of science, with their purpose being sheer giggles and, of course, feeding the fans, which usually leads to tons of online comments. In theory, a drag race held by an aftermarket developer is different, since these companies generally make use of sprinting battles to prove a point. Well, it's pretty difficult to see the purpose of the Hennessey Dodge Charger Hellcat vs. Chevrolet Corvette Z06 rave that brought us here.

Hennessey's drag strip, which lies in the developer's back yard, served as a battleground for the two slabs of America, with their superchargers being used and abused all the way, as you'll notice in the video below.



The 6.2-liter HEMI of the ECU upgrade.



Since both machines are animated by blown 6.2L motors, the aural part of the battle is just as important as its visual one and we're inviting you to turn up the volume and be the judge of this.



Speaking of the Texas specialist and Mopar machines, we're eager to see the real-world results of the company's Dodge Challenger SRT Demon program.



You see, Hennessey has already started upgrading the Demon and has released a 1,000 hp kit, with this currently holding the quarter-mile record, thanks to a



