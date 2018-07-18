autoevolution
 

Teens Throw Rocks from Overpass onto Incoming Traffic, Kill Man Riding in Van

Four of the 5 teenagers who killed a Michigan dad by throwing rocks from an overpass on I-75 have taken a plea deal and will walk away with just a manslaughter charge.
The incident occurred last October, with the 5 teenagers being charged with second-degree murder and a slew of other charges. They had their “fun” on an overpass in Vienna Township, Michigan, hurling sizeable rocks towards the traffic below.

Police retrieved about 20 such rocks from the road below, with one of them as heavy as 20 pounds. The one that killed the 32-year-old Michigan dad was about 6 pounds, ClickOnDetroit reports. Kenneth White, the victim, was riding in a van when the rock hit, going through the windshield and hitting him in the head and chest.

White died of blunt force trauma in the hospital, suffering significant brain injuries and skull fractures. After their “deed,” the teens drove to a nearby McDonald’s, where they had a bite to eat.

Police arrested them and charged them with murder, saying their action couldn’t classify as a “prank” since it had killed somebody. White left behind a fiancee and a 5-year-old child.

Now, all but the teen who threw the rock to have killed White have struck plea deals with the DA. Under these deals, the second-degree murder charge is reduced to manslaughter, and all the other charges (including conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and six felony counts of malicious destruction of property).

The teenager who admitted to throwing the rock has refused the deal and will stand pre-trial starting next week. If the case goes to trial, the other 4 will testify against him, which was one of the conditions for their deals requiring lesser charges.

White’s mother told the media that she was surprised by the teens’ decision, but she’s happy that at least they get to serve some time in prison.

“As long as they get some time out of this, I can deal with that. As long as they're serving time – they're going to be 21 before they get out – I'm all right with that. I will be,” she said. “One day I will forgive the children. But as far as right now, I have too much emotion going on. I'm very hurt, very lost.”
