Undercover Cop in Brazil Shoots, Kills Thugs Trying to Steal His Bike

Two thugs trying to steal a bike from a guy who had just dropped off his girlfriend got the tables turned on them, when the guy proved to be an undercover police officer.
The bloody incident happened in Brazil in early May, but police have just released CCTV footage from a nearby surveillance camera. The cop hasn’t been identified for security reasons, but the names of the thugs-turned-victims in the shooting have been released: Pablo Pereira Gomes, 18, and Lucas Matos de Oliveira, 22.
You can see the video at the bottom of the page. The cop was riding a Kawasaki Ninja and it must have caught the eye of the robbers. He was still sitting on it, after dropping his girlfriend off, and was about to leave when one of the thugs approached him, brandishing a gun.
The police officer did as he was bid and dismounted to lay on the ground. The other robber also approached and hopped on the bike – and would have rode off with his mate, had it not been for a truck that went down the street at that moment, temporarily blinding them with the lights.
This was the distraction the cop needed to take out his own gun. Reports in the local media say that he warned the robbers to stand down but they wouldn’t obey. He shot several times, hitting them both: Gomes was shot in the groin and died minutes later, Oliveira was hit several times in the abdomen and somehow still managed to run away.
He was apprehended later and taken to a nearby hospital, for surgery. His condition was critical upon admission, but is unknown at this moment.
Eyewitness told the media they never expected such a violent episode to go down in the middle of the street, despite the increased wave of criminal activity in the area.
