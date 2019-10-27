McLaren 600LT On Mud Tires Looks Like Offroading Equipment

View this post on Instagram

New video is up! It took a lot of fab work and planning but we finally got the 37”s and @blackrhinowheels wheels mounted on the 600LT!!!/ First mud bog coming soon!% I can only steer a little bit but i’ll be cutting the fenders out soon so that’s not a problem anymore. Updates soon!

