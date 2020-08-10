McLaren 570S “Toyota Prius” Nose Swap Looks So Weird It’s Actually Good

The Prius didn’t make Toyota. Lest we forget, the Japanese automaker made a name for itself by importing efficient and reliable cars in the United States during an era when American brands were too complacent to care. To this day, Toyota still is a household name for fuel-saving vehicles and above-average reliability.
As for McLaren, the 570S may not be the British company’s most trailblazing model, but it sure is the most popular. The best-selling supercar from Woking, however, is nearing the end of its life cycle. For the second generation of the Sports Series, the baby Macca is going the way of the Prius by adopting a hybrid powertrain.
Validation prototype VP628 didn’t shy away from showing off its electric assistance, but it’s actually a plug-in hybrid given the fuel filler cap on one side and charging port door on the other. In other words, it’s more akin to the Prius Prime, although the 570S successor is a completely different animal under the skin.
Although we already know how the all-new model will look thanks to a digital representation in the digital instrument cluster, Unnecessary Automobile Nose Swaps did the unthinkable by merging the front fascia of the Prius with the body of the 570S. Forgive me for saying this, but the end result doesn’t look half bad.
A McLaren it surely ain’t, but had Toyota offered a mid-engine supercar under the Prius sub-brand, this design study would certainly sell like hotcakes. The Woking-based automaker, however, will take a lot of inspiration from the 720S and newer models like the Speedtail and Elva for the company’s entry-level product.
Whatever the Gen 2 Sports Series will be called, we know that the twin-turbo V8 of the 570S will be downsized to a twin-turbo V6 engine. “Around 20 miles on electricity alone” is the guesstimate for the all-electric range, but we don’t know if the e-motor will drive the rear wheels or the front axle for electric AWD.
Only the thought of e-AWD makes the future model a tantalizing proposition in the twisties, and chances are that the instant torque from the electric motor will help with straight-line acceleration as well.
Toyota Prius/McLaren 570sPosted by Unnecessary automobile nose swaps. on Sunday, August 9, 2020