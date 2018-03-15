McLaren 570GT MSO Black Collection, a Patch of Darkness on the Road

The darkest shade of black we’ve seen on a car in a while. An extremely deep color, developed by McLaren Special Operations for the 570 GT
. And a price tag of £179,950 ($250,000) that doesn’t seem to matter all that much.
The car, we all know. It is the model introduced back in 2016 as an addition to the McLaren
Sport Series. Officially described as a Touring Deck, the 570 GT sports a 570 horsepower 3.8-liter V8 and a 7-speed automatic transmission. But that’s not so important here.
What will set this 570GT apart from the others are the unique visual enhancements which will be featured on the only 100 examples to be sold worldwide. That’s even more limited the number of Sennas
to be manufactured.
The black created for the exterior of the car is simply called Carbon, although it lacks the rugged look carbon usually has. The shiny darkness expands to the front and rear splitters, side skirts, and air intakes engulfing even the five twin-spoke wheels.
As you would expect, the interior is dark as well. Jet black leather combines with carbon black Alcantara on the center tunnel, lower instrument panel, headliner, steering wheel and speaker surrounds. The ignition key, the dedication plate, and even the panoramic roof are all black too.
“Black is a color associated with elegance, power and authority whilst also surrounded by a certain air of mystery,”
justifies the color of choice for the special edition Rob Melville, McLaren’s design director.
“The end result remains true to the luxurious nature of the 570GT but we managed to further amplify its sleek, sporty character with a wealth of new MSO Defined options which I am sure will delight discerning owners.”
The fascination with this color is obvious this year for McLaren. The ultra-expensive Senna presented at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show was also black but adorned with orange accents which added to the visual impact.