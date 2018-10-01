McCann Erickson Takes Over as Main Opel Creative Agency

autoevolution
As the German carmaker prepares to celebrate the 120th anniversary of car production in 2019, it decided to dump the old advertising agencies it was working with and pick a new one.
As of January 1st, 2019, McCann Erickson will be handling Opel’s advertising strategy, replacing the current two agencies, Scholz & Friends and Heimat, the partners of choice for nearly a decade.

Scholz & Friends, involved with the carmaker since 2010, is the agency behind Opel’s current brand slogan, The future is everyone’s, and has been responsible for creating the campaigns for the Corsa, Mokka, Astra, and Insignia.

On its part, Heimat has been somewhat less visible, its main big creative idea being the campaign for the Combo van. It was working for Opel for a little over a year, since 2017.

McCann has been in charge with Opel’s advertising efforts before, their collaboration ending in 2010. In a statement which seems to accuse Scholz & Friends of playing it safe when it came to making Opel known, McCann Worldgroup Germany CEO Ruber Iglesias said his company will “help the brand return to the offensive in the coming years.

“We are happy to be back on board with Opel after an eight-year break,” the official said in a statement. “We will help the brand return to the offensive in the coming years.”

Opel did not say for how many years it signed McCann, nor did it reveal any price for the contract. The advertising agency will, however, set up a new Europeanteam in Frankfurt to handle the account.

Opel's move is just the beginning of a shake-up that might change the way in which the European automotive advertising market is shaped.

Next year, Volkswagen is expected to present a revamped logo, and with it possibly a new advertising agency. The group currently works with Interpublic Group and BBDO, among others.
