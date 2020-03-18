Mazda RX-7 "Speed Racer" Is a Beautiful Barchetta

View this post on Instagram

As i mentioned yesterday here is the version with the Speedster styled windscreen, it's not personally to my taste but this is what I love about making Concepts. You see something that wouldnt necessarily exist. - - Swipe to the end for a Surprise! (Also mentioned yesterday). Im also intrigued to see what this looks like with a R.E kit :O. - - "I've always wondered what an FD would look like as a Speedster. I know Greddy made a version ages ago, so I based mine off that one. Quite unusual looking but I sorta dig it. Love it or hate it, im here to try do stuff different. -d" - - #art #design #3d #mazda #rx7 #fd3s #khyzylsaleem #kyza #lto #livetooffend #speedster #bbs #rs # #whatif #fifteen52 #holeshotrsr #52family #blacklist #carlifestyle #Speedhunters

A post shared by Khyzyl Saleem (@the_kyza) on Mar 17, 2020 at 9:41am PDT