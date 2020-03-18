Mazda RX-7 "Speed Racer" Is a Beautiful Barchetta

More than 24 hours ago, the digital artist behind this eye candy (more on this below), dropped a series of renderings showcasing an RX-7 Speedster, whose configuration is more Porsche 911 Speedster and less Aston Martin V12 Speedster.
The pixel master mentioned he'd come back with two variations: the first would involve a chopped windshield, while the second would place a wing on the posterior of the normal-shield model. So, here we are, enjoying the said goodies.
Since we're talking resemblances, this virtual project brings the kind of windshield we've seen on the Bugatti Veyron Barchetta, which is one of the three Molsheim concepts the company never managed to introduce at a car show, let alone put into production.
Especially in the case of the chopped windshield example, we're dealing with a body style that will definitely split opinions among gear heads.
So, whether you're feeling the Speed Racer vibes (fans of the Japanese series will understand) or would love to see this Mazda being brought to its factory state, there's simply no way to ignore this virtual creation.
The artist responsible for this work is named Khyzyl Saleem and, as mentioned yesterday, he rolls around in an FD-generation Mazda RX-7 (this has been modded, albeit not to hell and back or at least not yet).
And here's what the aficionado had to say about this RX-7 Barchetta: "As I mentioned yesterday here is the version with the Speedster styled windscreen, it's not personally to my taste but this is what I love about making Concepts. You see something that wouldn't necessarily exist,"
#art #design #3d #mazda #rx7 #fd3s #khyzylsaleem #kyza #lto #livetooffend #speedster #bbs #rs # #whatif #fifteen52 #holeshotrsr #52family #blacklist #carlifestyle #Speedhunters