Mazda RX-7 Speedster Looks Like a Piece of Heaven

I've always wondered what an FD would look like as a Speedster. I know Greddy made a version ages ago, so I based mine off that one. Quite unusual looking but I sorta dig it. Love it or hate it, im here to try do stuff different. -d - - I have some with the spoiler as well, I'll post them also if wanted. - - #art #design #3d #mazda #rx7 #fd3s #khyzylsaleem #kyza #lto #livetooffend #speedster #whatif #fifteen52 #holeshotrsr #52family #blacklist #carlifestyle #Speedhunters

A post shared by Khyzyl Saleem (@the_kyza) on Mar 16, 2020 at 9:29am PDT