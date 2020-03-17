Mazda RX-7 Speedster Looks Like a Piece of Heaven

The love affair between a driver and his or her car needs no introduction. And when the said steering wheel wielder happens to be a digital artist who drives a Mazda RX-7, the results will tell an eye-pleasing story.
So, before we get to the details of the pixel portrait that brought us here, allow me to point out that Khyzyl Saleem, the pixel master behind it, happens to own an FD-generation RX-7. Given the kind of extreme renderings the said artist normally delivers (this one is quite restrained by comparison), you might expect his personal ride to follow a similar path. However, this isn't the case, at least for the time being - as you'll notice in the second Instagram post below, which showcases the gear head's Wankel contraption.
The similarities between the rendered model and the said real-world ride are obvious, with these including the lowered nature of the car, the custom wheels, with their shiny, generous lips, as well as the front lip and side skirts.
Nevertheless, it's the upper half of the digital vehicle that makes a difference - this rotary-powered sportscar has lost its fixed roof and now comes in speedster form.
No, this rendering doesn't help the Mazda jump the no-windshield bandwagon that has brought us uber-limited production models like the Ferrari Monza SP1/SP2, the McLaren Elva and the Aston Martin V12 Speedster.
Instead, the rear humps mean this Mazda RX-7 sits closer to what the 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster has to offer.
Now, while this Mazda RX-7 body style might not be for everybody, it looks like there might be plenty of gear heads who'd love to see this rendering becoming a build, myself included.
PS: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the social media post below to enjoy multiple angles and colors of this creation.
I've always wondered what an FD would look like as a Speedster. I know Greddy made a version ages ago, so I based mine off that one. Quite unusual looking but I sorta dig it. Love it or hate it, im here to try do stuff different. -d - - I have some with the spoiler as well, I'll post them also if wanted. - - #art #design #3d #mazda #rx7 #fd3s #khyzylsaleem #kyza #lto #livetooffend #speedster #whatif #fifteen52 #holeshotrsr #52family #blacklist #carlifestyle #Speedhunters